Dead sci-fi shooter shows signs of life as 2K looks to "support" a rush of Evolve fans

2K Games has made an official statement on the revival efforts of the Evolve community, and has let on there might be some hope that the game could live on.

In a Discord (opens in new tab) dedicated to playing and reviving long-defunct multiplayer game Evolve, a 2K Games representative gave a statement saying that the company sees the community’s efforts and is considering support in the future. The message reads: “It's been exciting (and admittedly a little surprising!) to see the recent community interest in Evolve. Servers are functioning for players who own the game to be able to matchmake with others.”

“We want to acknowledge that we hear and appreciate the feedback, and are exploring options to continue to support fans.”

On top of that, 2K has turned both the in-game news feed and daily sign-in rewards back on to thank players for their continued play. This means that players can still earn and spend some of their rewards in-game, making the game feel a little bit more alive.

Evolve has seen an unlikely revival, after ‘peer-to-peer hosting’ was re-enabled earlier this year, making the game playable after its dedicated servers were shut down in 2018. While playable, the game has trouble processing progress, and many of its structural functions no longer work, as it no longer has a home to call back to.

Most importantly though, Evolve is only available to PC players who already have it on their Steam account. It’s impossible for new players to jump in and try without buying old store codes. The community has been pushing for 2K to alleviate some of these issues and to breathe a little life into Evolve, and it seems like they might be finally making some headway.

