Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is live now on Kickstarter, and it includes gross meathooks like in the video game

A Dead by Daylight board game is now live on Kickstarter, and it's due to arrive with backers in October 2022 - just in time for a Halloween board games night.

Much like its inspiration, Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is a survival horror experience that's best described as 'hide and seek, but with added murder'. Designed for three to five players, it's a one-vs-many challenge where you have to either hunt and sacrifice your opponents (by literally stringing up their tokens on hook miniatures) or escape their clutches. Each session lasts around 45 minutes.

Two different versions of Dead by Daylight: The Board Game are available for backing - a standard $49.99 box or a Collector's Edition that costs $99.99. Whereas the normal pack includes six Killers, seven Survivors, and two maps, the latter features almost double the amount of content with 16 Killers, 17 Survivors, four maps, upgraded components, and "additional hook and generator miniatures to complement the game's ambiance". This Collector's Edition won't be available at retail come October, and only a limited number are set to be available after the Kickstarter campaign has wrapped up.

(Image credit: Level 99)

The project is targeting a $250,000 goal, and it's already well on the way to hitting that number; the Dead by Daylight board game earned more than $90,000 within an hour of going live. Indeed, hundreds of dollars continue to be added every few minutes.

This isn't the only horror-themed board game to break cover in the last few months; Betrayal at House on the Hill third edition was recently revealed, and it's also due to launch in 2022. Seeing as this is an update to one of the best board games, horror fans are going to be spoiled for choice when spooky season rolls around.

