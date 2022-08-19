DC reveals who's naughty or nice in Grifter Got Run Over By a Reindeer Special

Grifter got run over by a reindeer…

Wait. That's not how the song goes – or is it?

To kick off the 2022 holiday season and continue WildStorm's 30th-anniversary celebration, DC's Grifter Got Run Over by a Reindeer #1 will hit shelves in November, with Cole Cash as the target of Santa's (allegedly harmless) sleigh-pulling team.

Described as a "holiday song celebration," which potentially suggests a new sing-along classic for DC readers everywhere, the prestige-format, 80-page one-shot will feature tons of DC characters including Harley Quinn and Batman. DC's description also mentions Hawkman, Black Canary, and Animal Man.

Who made Santa's nice list this year? Apparently not Grifter, though that's not necessarily a surprise given his line of work.

DC's Grifter Got Run Over By a Reindeer #1 (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

Cole Cash AKA Grifter was created by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi for WildStorm Productions in 1992. The character first appeared as a member of the WildC.A.T.s team, which has a new ongoing series by Matthew Rosenberg and artist Stephen Segovia also hitting shelves in November.

Cole is a great spy, but maybe not where the North Pole is concerned. After all, Santa can see him when he's sleeping and knows when he's awake.

DC's Grifter Got Run Over By a Reindeer #1 features writing by Derek Fridolfs, John Layman, Max Bemis, Cavan Scott, Michael Conrad, Scott Bryan Wilson, and more, as well as art by Dustin Nguyen, Fico Ossio, Christopher Mitten, Skylar Patridge, and others.

The issue goes on sale November 29 and features a cover by Carlos D'Anda. See DC's full November solicitations here at Newsarama.