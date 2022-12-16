All of DC's March 2023 comics and covers revealed

In real-world time we haven't hit most of the December holidays yet, but in comic book time, it's spring, and time for DC's March 2023 solicitations.

March showers in the DC Universe bring the early stages of Dawn of DC, including the new Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent limited series, Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods, and the Unstoppable Doom Patrol.

Things are always busy in Batman's world and March includes the finale of the One Bad Day one-shots - Ra's al Ghul. And DC is really celebrating spring with the one-shot special The Legion of Bloom...

...no, that isn't a typo.

DC March 2023 Spotlight comic books

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: JON KENT #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by CLAYTON HENRY

Variant covers by ZU ORZU, RAFAEL SARMENTO, YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ, A.L. KAPLAN, CLAYTON HENRY, and MEGAN HUANG

1:25 variant cover by JORDI TARRAGONA

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY

1:100 design variant spot gloss cover by DAN MORA

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by LEE WEEKS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

ANOTHER SUPERMAN HAS FALLEN.

Across the Multiverse, Kal-Els are being murdered. Val-Zod, the Superman of Earth-2, believes only one man can help stop the killing—Kal-El's son, Jon Kent! Jon will have to step across dimensions and face the killer of the Kal- Els, the monstrous Ultraman, the man who kidnapped and tortured him for years. And Val-Zod is not acting alone in trying to save the Supermen. Who is the mysterious woman alongside him? And what is her shocking connection

to the Super-Family?

SUPERMAN #2

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by TONY S. DANIEL, GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ, JONBOY MEYERS, and NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JUANJO LOPEZ

1:50 variant cover by RAHZZAH

1:100 foil variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

$4.99 US | 32 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

NIGHT OF THE PARASITE!

Superman is overwhelmed as Parasite's new powers are unleashed! Can Superman stop all of Metropolis from being consumed by the power-hungry Parasite or will he need Lex Luthor's help to save the day? Introducing a new antihero—Marilyn Moonlight, the Spirit of Metropolis—who only operates at night! Is she friend or foe to the Man of Steel?! And how does she connect to Metropolis's secret past?

ACTION COMICS #1053

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by STEVE BEACH

Variant cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variant cover by LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:50 foil variant cover by STEVE BEACH

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

"No livin' thing's supposed to have power like this. No matter how blue your eyes are or how pretty your face is, you're just as much a monster as me."

War rages on between Metropolis's two men of steel, Superman and Metallo! As Metallo's new body continues to evolve in unexpected and nightmarish ways, the voice of his "operating system" has been changing too, testing the limits of his sanity. Finally, when his alien tech takes on a life of its own and infects the most violent members of the Blue Earth movement, the resultant abominations target Superman's greatest strength and greatest weakness: his family! Introducing the first appearance of the Necrohive!

SUPERMAN: LOST #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant covers by JOE QUESADA and LEE WEEKS

1:25 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

1:50 foil variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 10 | Variant $5.99 US

ON SALE 3/14/23

SUPERMAN'S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE!

After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost

in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed...or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman's 85th anniversary celebration continues with this allnew

blockbuster 10-issue series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series!

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

1:50 foil cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

After the events of Lazarus Planet, the gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they've sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their

legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief…fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

LAZARUS PLANET: REVENGE OF THE GODS #2

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, BECKY CLOONAN, and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by CIAN TORMEY, EMA NUELA LUPACCHINO, and ALITHA MARTINEZ

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by MICHAEL CHO

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

The gods have leveled up, and Shazam is no match for them! After Wonder Woman's changing of sides to save her Amazon sisters, Billy must use his quickly fading wisdom of Solomon to formulate a plan to stop his world's destruction. Little does he know a secret ally awaits him in Olympus…but how will he make it there? Sounds like a job for Wonder Girl!

WONDER WOMAN #797

Written by BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Variant cover by BABS TARR

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

1:25 variant cover by ZU ORZU

1:50 foil variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by POP MHAN

$4.99 US | 40 pages | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The Revenge of the Gods continues in this can't-miss tie-in! After Diana's shocking choice to align herself with the gods, her world has changed. Could godhood be the answer to all her problems? Find out as Diana ascends! Plus, don't miss a special Shazam story starring the new champion!

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: RA'S AL GHUL #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by IVAN REIS and DANNY MIKI

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:50 variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

Premium Lineup variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?!

For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve. Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics, Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most epic to date.

BATMAN #133

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by MIGUEL MENDONCA

Variant cover by JOE QUESADA

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

Everyone goes insane eventually. And then they belong to the terrifying Red Mask! But Gotham City has a new savior. He strikes from the shadows, exhumes the dead, and is known only as…the Batman.

And in our backup story, Tim Drake's search for Batman continues as he and Superman, Jon Kent, team up to stop the terror of the Toyman!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1070

Written by RAM V

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by CASPAR WIJNGAARD

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

1:25 variant cover by SEB McKINNON

1:50 foil variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

The gothic opera crashes into a crescendo as Batman goes head-to-head with an Azmer demon…unaware that it is is someone in Bruce Wayne's life. Meanwhile, a mysterious team called the Vigil arrives to investigate the Azmer sightings—but who are the Vigil, and are they on Batman's side? Then, in the backup: With Mrs. Freeze only a pale image of the woman Victor Fries fell in love with—what is he to do now to save her?



BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #5

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Variant covers by WHILCE PORTACIO

1:25 variant cover by GARY FRANK

1:50 variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

When the Deadly Duo's investigation brings them into the catacombs under Gotham, Batman and The Joker's adventure becomes a trip into hell. If you thought this series had already shown you its horrors, get ready for a descent into the heart of darkness as Batman and The Joker's true enemy is revealed.

MULTIVERSITY: HARLEY SCREWS UP THE DCU #1

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by LOGAN FAERBER

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by LOGAN FAERBER

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

1:50 variant cover by CHAD HARDIN

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

Harley's back in Coney for a long-overdue reunion with old friends, old haunts, and…an old time machine?

You heard right! A mysterious benefactor has left Harley a time machine, and after giving it about a half second of thought, she decides to take it for a joyride. What could go wrong, right? Funny you should ask. Turns out a quick trip through time can screw up a few things…namely, the entire DC Universe!

HARLEY QUINN #28

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art and cover by SWEENEY BOO

Backup by ERICA HENDERSON

Variant cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by DAN MORA

1:50 variant cover by MATIAS BERGARA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

Ever have one of those days where ya just can't catch a break? A day where you're really trying not to get into trouble while your girlfriend is out of town, but then some jerk attacks you at brunch, you get arrested for some teensy-weensy property damage, and you're sentenced to community service? Why, I tell you, it's enough to make a gal start seein' cartoon fishies every which way and such! Also featuring a very special in-continuity dream of Harley Quinn starring, you guessed it, moi, in the role of a lifetime—the magical-girl-clown protector of Gotham City!

UNSTOPPABLE DOOM PATROL #1

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art and cover by CHRIS BURNHAM

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DENNIS CULVER

1:50 foil variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

Scratch-off variant covers by CHRIS BURNHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

THE WORLD'S STRANGEST HEROES ARE BACK IN THE DC UNIVERSE!

After the events of Lazarus Planet, more people than ever have active metagenes! Most of these new metahumans have become misfits, shunned and imprisoned by a fearful society. They are hidden away in the dark, lost to a system that only sees them as weapons or guinea pigs—ticking time bombs that can only be defused by the Unstoppable Doom Patrol! Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Negative Man are joined by their brand-new teammates Beast Girl and Degenerate and led by Crazy Jane's mysterious new alter, the Chief, on a mission of saving the world by saving the monsters!

THE FLASH #794

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by MARCO D'ALFONSO

Variant cover by GEORGE KAMBADAIS

1:25 variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by JERRY ORDWAY and ALEX SINCLAIR

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

The Fraction is moments away from victory, but they forgot about one thing…an almost-10-year-old with red hair and the power to turn things around. Finally, Irey West has found her new superhero name, and she intends to use it while saving the Flash Family from certain doom!

THE FLASH #795

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by ROGER CRUZ and WELLINGTON DIAS

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by MARCO D'ALFONSO

1:25 variant cover by ELEONORA CARLINI

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The Flash Family retreats, mourning the loss of their family members, while Barry tries to find a way to stop the Fraction once and for all. Surprises abound as the past is revisited and we hurtle toward the end of the One-Minute War!

DC/RWBY #2

Written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

Art and cover by MEGHAN HETRICK

Variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

Gotham is being overwhelmed by Grimm! They keep appearing in every corner of the city, and the only lead the Dark Knight has is the four mysterious girls he just met. Ruby, Weiss, Blake, and Yang explain to Batman and the assembled Bat-Family how they landed in Gotham. But just as some pieces start to coalesce, a horde of Grimm are converging on the worst possible location: Arkham Asylum!

DC'S LEGION OF BLOOM #1

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN, JULIO ANTA, CALVIN KASULKE, TRAVIS MOORE, KENNY PORTER, CAVAN SCOTT, and ZAC THOMPSON

Art by ISAAC GOODHART, BRIAN LEVEL, TRAVIS MOORE, JACOBY SALCEDO, HAYDEN SHERMAN, ATAGUN ILHAN, and more!

Cover by JUAN GEDEON

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

1:25 Variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 3/21/23

How do you announce winter is coming to an end? You spring it on them! Welcome the springtime with a celebration of DC's greenest and greatest. As the flowers bloom, breathe in that Swamp Thing smell. Watch the Blue Beetles fly out from Titans West. Pick a Captain Carrot or two from Floronic Man's garden, but make sure to avoid the Poison Ivy. The season may go by in a Flash, but don't worry—stories like these last forever. Oh, and Wonder Woman will be there, too!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #1

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by JESUS MERINO

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

In the early 1980s, as the Cold War stubbornly refuses to thaw, a new battle heats up…for the soul of the intelligence agency Checkmate. As the agency's super-heroic public face, Jackson King—a.k.a. the armored Battalion, former leader of Stormwatch and the symbol of American might—has long suspected that Adeline Kane is up to dirty tricks overseas, engineering horrors that betray everything he believes about service to one's country. But King doesn't know that Kane has a clever new ally—an ambitious young woman named Amanda Waller. She has her own ideas about how metahumans can serve their country. And honor, dignity, and long lives don't factor into them…

National security reporter Spencer Ackerman (the Daily Beast, Reign of Terror), comics and video game writer Evan Narcisse (Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gotham Knights), and veteran artist Jesús Merino (Wonder Woman, The Joker Presents: A Puzzlebox) celebrate WildStorm's legacy of espionage-flavored superhero morality plays, pitting Stormwatch against the deadliest people in the DCU—including Deathstroke himself!

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #3

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by TRAVEL FOREMAN

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 3 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

One former avatar wasn't enough to take down the savage champion the Green created to wipe out the last of humanity…so another avatar will have to do what Alec Holland couldn't! It's time to unleash the Animal Woman!

STATIC: SHADOWS OF DAKOTA #2

Written by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY and VITA AYALA

Art and cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

Variant cover by PARIS ALLEYNE

1:25 variant cover by SANFORD GREENE

$3.99 US | 32 pages| 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

As if vigilantes hunting down Bang Babies in the streets weren't enough, Virgil learns that his young friend Quincy is manifesting powers—making him their next target! Meanwhile, down in the shadows, Ebon is investigating a

connection between the vigilantes and the disappearance of his brother, Rubberband Man!

ICON VS. HARDWARE #2

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN and LEON CHILLS

Art by DENYS COWAN

Cover by RAHZZAH

Variant cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

1:25 variant cover by JAMAL IGLE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 5 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

With time itself under Hardware's control, the hierarchy of power in the Dakotaverse has changed! Having altered events so the Big Bang never happened, Curtis Metcalf now finds himself as the head of Alva Industries—but the world is still on the brink of chaos! Can Hardware stop his alternate-timeline self from dooming us all? Does he want to? Because if he won't, it'll fall to Icon…and crossing Icon is never wise!

DC March 2023-solicited spotlight graphic novels and collections

BLOOD SYNDICATE: SEASON ONE

Written by GEOFFREY THORNE

Art by CHRISCROSS

Cover by DEXTER SOY and VERONICA GANDINI

$24.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-843-9

ON SALE 4/11/23

Rolando "Tech-9" Texador and Hannibal "Wise Son" White return to the Paris Island suburb of Dakota City after military tours overseas—but life in Dakota City could not be more different.

While Icon and Rocket have been away patrolling the rest of the world, superpowered "Bang Babies" have been forming rival gang factions and terrorizing the island. With gang leader Holocaust's ascent and the rallying of his super-powered army, who protects the neighborhood when the capes aren't watching? Tech-9, Wise Son, and their childhood friend Carlos "Fade" Quinones will have to rally together rival gang members to have a chance to save their home—if they can stop fighting each other!

DUO

Written by GREG PAK

Pencils by KHOI PHAM

Inks by SCOTT HANNA

Cover by DIKE RUAN and MIQUEL MUERTO

$24.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-845-3

ON SALE 4/25/23

Nanotech engineers Dr. Kelly Vu and Dr. David Kim are committed to only one thing more than each other: using their regenerative nanobots to save the world. And following a violent attack, those nanobots end up saving David's and Kelly's lives…sort of. Their salvation comes with an unexpected consequence: husband and wife awaken to realize that they now share one super-powered body!

Writer Greg Pak (Action Comics, Batman/Superman) and artist Khoi Pham (Teen Titans) team up to introduce two thrilling new superheroes in the body of one, with the power of tens of thousands of nanobots. But how close is too close, with the love of your life literally in your head? And what happens when a couple so closely bound discover they have very different ideas about how they should use their newfound powers?

Collects DUO #1-6.

BATMAN – ONE BAD DAY BOX SET

$44.99 US | 184 pages | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-403-4

ON SALE 6/20/23

"You had a bad day and everything changed." In the pages of the iconic story Batman: The Killing Joke, Batman's ultimate foe, The Joker, was changed forever, given new, horrifying definition by the graphic novel that acted as the template for all the character's stories moving forward. Now, 35 years later, some of comics' greatest creators have come together to give that same stunning reexamination and evolution to more of Batman's iconic rogues gallery—the Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—in the pages of Batman - One Bad Day.

All of those stories will be collected in hardcover format that you can assemble into this box set that includes copies of Batman - One Bad Day: The Riddler and a new printing of The Killing Joke, with room to add more volumes as they are released.

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: THE RIDDLER

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by MITCH GERADS

$17.99 US | 88 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-839-2

ON SALE 6/20/23

NO RIDDLES. NO CLUES. GAME ON.

Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award-winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game; there are always rules. Batman will reach his wit's end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller. This deluxe hardcover collects the first critically acclaimed, bestselling installment of the Batman - One Bad Day series.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 4: RIDDLE ME THIS

Written by MARIKO TAMAKI, NADIA SHAMMAS, and SINA GRACE

Art by DAN MORA and DAVID LAPHAM

Cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 112 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77952-067-8

ON SALE 4/11/23

RIDDLE ME THIS…WHEN IS A CRIMINAL NOT A CRIMINAL?

The Riddler is back in Gotham City in a big way, becoming a media personality and using his newfound influence to wreak havoc on the Dark Knight. As Batman chases down clues to put an end to Riddler's machinations, the clock ticks away for the citizens of Gotham whom Edward Nygma has placed in the line of fire. It's the final arc of Mariko

Tamaki's epic run on Detective Comics, co-written by Nadia Shammas with art by the legendary Ivan Reis. And in "Gotham Girl, Interrupted," the critically acclaimed team of Sina Grace and David Lapham bring Gotham Girl back into the Batman universe in a thrilling murder mystery that speaks to her origins. Collects Detective Comics #1059-1061.

THE JURASSIC LEAGUE

Written by JUAN GEDEON and DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art by JUAN GEDEON, RAFA GARRES, and JON MIKEL

Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

$24.99 US | 152 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-844-6

ON SALE 4/18/23

You know the story: an infant escapes the destruction of its home planet and is deposited on Earth to be raised by human parents. A goddess from a lost city defends truth. A theropod dons the visage of a bat to strike fear into evildoers' hearts. This heroic trinity, alongside a league of other super-powered dinosaurs, join forces to save a prehistoric Earth from the sinister machinations of a horrific menace. Wait…what? Okay, maybe you don't know the story. So join us and bear witness to a brandnew—yet older than time—adventure and experience the Justice League as you've never seen them before! Collects The Jurassic League #1-6.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN FOR ALL SEASONS

Written by JEPH LOEB

Art and cover by TIM SALE

$100.00 US | 368 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-288-7

ON SALE 8/29/23

Before Superman became a living legend and icon, he was just a farm boy in Kansas named Clark who was coming to terms with the enormous power that he was blessed with. Driven by the desire to do more with his abilities, Clark moves from Smallville to Metropolis, makes new friends and enemies, and embarks on a legacy that will change the world.

Written and illustrated by the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Superman for All Seasons is an imaginative and beautifully illustrated tale of the Man of Steel's formative years. Featuring the stunning colors of artist Bjarne Hansen over Sale's bold linework, this edition is a tribute to both the Man of Tomorrow and the incomparable Tim Sale.

This oversize Absolute edition collects Superman for All Seasons #1-4 plus stories from Superman #226, Superman/Batman #26, Solo #1, and Superman/Batman Secret Files 2003 #1. Also included are two new forewords by Sale's frequent collaborators Jeph Loeb and Richard Starkings.

SUPERMAN: THE 85TH ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION

Written by JERRY SIEGEL, JOHN BYRNE, GRANT MORRISON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, and others

Art by JOE SHUSTER, JIM STERANKO, GEORGE PEREZ, TIM SALE, and others

Cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

$49.99 US | 496 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-170-5

ON SALE 4/18/23

In 1938, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster introduced the world to Superman, a hero who possessed remarkable strength, courage, and selflessness. Join DC as we commemorate the 85th anniversary of the first appearance of Kal-El of Krypton…and eagerly anticipate the next eight decades of this extraordinary hero! This special collection includes stories from Action Comics (vol. 1) #1-2, #23, #60, #182, #305, #395, #473, #643, #732; Action Comics (vol. 2) #7; Superman (vol. 1) #1, #30, #65, #133, #167, #287, #400; Superman (vol. 2) #1, #81; Superman (vol. 5) #18; Superman: The Man of Steel #1; Superman Confidential #1; World's Finest Comics #176; DC Comics Presents #26; and Superman: Rebirth #1.

SUPERMAN: SPACE AGE

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art and cover by MIKE ALLRED

$29.99 US | 264 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-847-7

ON SALE 5/2/23

Meet Clark Kent, a young reporter who just learned that the world will soon come to an end, and there's nothing he can do to save it. Sounds like a job for his alter ego…Superman! After years of standing idle, the young man from Krypton defies the wishes of his fathers to come out to the world as the first superhero of the Space Age. As each decade passes and each new danger emerges, he wonders whether this is the one that will kill him and everyone he loves. Superman realizes that even good intentions are not without their backlash as the world around him transforms into a place as determined to destroy itself as he is to save it.

Collects Superman: Space Age #1-3!

SHAZAM!: POWER OF HOPE

Written by PAUL DINI

Art and cover by ALEX ROSS

$19.99 US | 64 pages | 10" x 13 1/2" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-148-4

ON SALE 9/12/23

Between capping volcanoes, foiling bank robberies, and averting nuclear disasters, Captain Marvel has constantly faced challenges—leaving his young alter ego, Billy Batson, little time for his own life. But when Billy receives a request for Captain Marvel to appear at a children's hospital, the Captain encounters one special child who deeply affects the hero and shows how human the World's Mightiest Mortal is. Written by Emmy Award-winning writer Paul Dini and illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist Alex Ross, Shazam!: Power of Hope is a personal tale of frustration, triumph, despair, and joy for all ages.

SHAZAM!: THE MONSTER SOCIETY OF EVIL

Written by JEFF SMITH

Art and cover by JEFF SMITH

$39.99 US | 272 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-155-2

ON SALE 5/2/23

Jeff Smith, the award-winning writer and illustrator of Bone, brings his talent for crafting stories with adventure, humor, and gorgeous artwork to DC Comics with this nostalgic reimagining of Shazam! When young orphan Billy Batson follows a mysterious stranger onto the subway, he never imagines he's entering a bizarre world of powerful wizards, talking tigers, kid-eating monsters, giant robots, political intrigue, and mysterious villains. But Billy encounters all that and more when the wizard gives him a magic word that transforms him into the World's Mightiest Mortal!

Collects Shazam!: The Monster Society of Evil #1-4.

FANN CLUB: BATMAN SQUAD

Written and illustrated by JIM BENTON

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-889-8

ON SALE 6/6/23

ERNEST FANN IS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST BATMAN…FAN!

And as the most knowledgeable about all things super-heroic, it is up to Ernest to recruit the finest crime-fighters on Earth! Together with his babysitter, Harriet, his best friend, Jack, and his faithful fido, Ernest is ready to teach his recruits all about secret identities, the best ways to lurk, and how to stop crime…maybe?

DC March 2023 comic books

BATGIRLS #16

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by NEIL GOOGE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

1:25 variant cover by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

The Batgirls fall down a rabbit hole of mischief and wonder in their journey to find out who sent Cluemaster to kidnap his own daughter, Steph. But first, there's a bottle that says "Drink me," and it should be perfectly safe to drink, right? Even if it looks like it's been laced with Langstrom serum?

BATMAN #357 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Art by DON NEWTON and ALFREDO ALCALA

Cover by ED HANNIGAN and DICK GIORDANO

Blank sketch variant

Foil variant cover by ED HANNIGAN and DICK GIORDANO

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/7/23

Batman meets one of his most peculiar foes of all time when he encounters the gangster known as…the Squid! Plus, a trip to the circus gives Dick Grayson an eerie sense of déjà vu when he sees a performance by young acrobat Jason Todd—the boy fated to inherit the mantle of Robin! This facsimile edition reprints the first cameo appearance of Jason Todd and includes all the original ads from the 1983 periodical.

BATMAN INCORPORATED #6

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

Someone has stolen from Professor Pyg, and he's ready to burn down Gotham to get his property back. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone will pay. With Batman gone, Batman Incorporated must return to Gotham before the city is nothing more than ashes.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #13

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

1:25 variant cover by FICO OSSIO

1:50 variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Shazam! Fury of the Gods movie variant cover by JESUS MERINO and ADRIANO LUCAS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO?

In the pages of World's Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU's most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but none of that will prepare them as they must go across the globe in search of Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! The World's Finest Strangest Adventure begins here!

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #6

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

Games variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

You've seen the Gotham of the past and present as it is ravaged by the Golden Iris Virus, menaced by villains across time, and protected by its respective heroes. Now, in this final pulse-pounding issue, see this story that has spanned centuries come to a close, and bear witness to the events that lead to the hit game! Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue #6, readers will receive a code for an exclusive Signal Colorway! (Red Hood Signal Colorway shown, also available for Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin). Readers who redeem the codes for all six issues will receive a special seventh item! *Terms apply. See the FAQs on dc.com for details.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #3

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by TY TEMPLETON

Cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

Variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

Villain variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 title card variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

The Joker's right-hand man, Straightman, isn't quite feeling himself lately. He keeps experiencing moments…flashbacks…of a life he doesn't remember. After a recent run-in with the Clown Prince and his stoic enforcer, Batman starts to unravel the man's past, but it lands him smack dab in the crosshairs of Amanda Waller and Task Force X!

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #7

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

It's all come down to this! Batman is face-to-face with a Killer Croc like he's never seen before. The Dark Knight will need to find some way to break through Waylon's rage and pull him back from his monstrous rampage or Gotham City will be no more!

BLACK ADAM #9

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by MONTOS

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by TIAGO DA SILVA

Variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:25 variant cover by IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF ADAM: EAST OF EGYPT BOOK 2

In the 24th century B.C., having proclaimed himself pharaoh, the mighty Adam finds himself surrounded by enemies while discovering that holding the throne is a lot harder than seizing it. Meanwhile, in the present, those same enemies from the Old Kingdom now threaten modern-day Kahndaq as, amid civil unrest, a resurrected Ibac the Invincible conspires with Adam's political rival.

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #5

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Variant cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

1:25 variant cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

Superman and Batman come looking for Jaime in Palmera City. After weeks of attacks with Blue Beetle directly at the center, the World's Finest can't sit by any longer. They're going to get to the bottom of Jaime's connection to the impending Reach invasion, even if it means putting an end to his life as a hero!

CATWOMAN #53

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by NICO LEON

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by SERGIO ACUNA

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by RIAN GONZALES

1:50 foil variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The Gotham mob bosses suspect that their very own leader, Eiko of the Hasigawa Clan, is betraying their code by putting on a Catwoman suit. Is Gotham big enough for two Catwomen? Catwoman doesn't play well with others, but this cat is gonna need the help of Tomcat to stay out of the mob's crosshairs. Meanwhile, Selina makes a few enemies of her own in jail, especially the inmates her ex Batman put there.



DANGER STREET #4

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant cover by JOELLE JONES

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 12 | $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

The hunt for the murderers continues as Lady Cop prepares herself to take down some superhero suspects. But as the case develops, a true killer, Manhunter, emerges as a faithful servant to the Green Team and their quest for power. Only the Creeper seems to be on to these "innocent" kids and starts to uncover a conspiracy. It all begins with a single question: Who are the Outsiders?

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL #10

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by EJIKURE

1:25 variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 10 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

The true enemy of the Three Kingdoms has been revealed…but is the battle already lost? Or has the war only just begun? The endgame for season one begins!

FABLES #159

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

A chance encounter between the Wolf children and Pan escalates into a battle of sky-high proportions that'll leave one of them beaten and bruised. But a far worse fate has fallen on the inhabitants of the Black Forest, casting a shadow of death and destruction that will shake Bigby and Sam to their core!

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #6

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

With Gotham City in a state of panic over the recent murders and the GCPD buckling under the weight of the department's connection to the crimes, can Police Commissioner Renee Montoya restore peace without crossing the line herself? What price is she willing to pay in order to do what is right?

GOTHAM CITY: YEAR ONE #6

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by PHIL HESTER and ERIC GAPSTUR

Variant cover by JORGE MOLINA

1:25 variant cover by JASON MASTERS

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 6 of 6 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

The brutal, bloody conclusion to the year's most acclaimed title is here. Slam Bradley has never feared walking the hard path alone, but even his courage will be tested by the shocking turn of events that will take Gotham City down a dark, violent path.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #6

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by DOMINIKE "DOMO" STANTON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

Harley and Ivy's relationship has been stress-tested in nearly every way over the course of this series, and now, as their adventure comes to a close, we are left with one question: Is their love strong enough to withstand these trials and tribulations? Check out this fanshmabulous finale to find out!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by EDWIN GALMON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

Huntress's journey through time comes to a head as the person chasing her through the timeline has finally caught up to her. Is the end of the line for Helena Wayne?

LOONEY TUNES #271

Written by IVAN COHEN

Pencils by ROBERT POPE

Inks by SCOTT McRAE

Cover by ROBERT POPE

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/14/23

A new four-legged pal joins the fray when Granny agrees to take care of a friend's large dog while they are away for a week! But will this gentle giant feel quite so welcome when he finds himself stuck in the middle of Sylvester and Tweety's ongoing tricks?

MAD MAGAZINE #31

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by AN ARTISTIC IDIOT WITH A CRAYON

$5.99 US | 56 pages | 8 1/8" x 10 1/2"

ON SALE 4/11/23

America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! MAD #31 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD pop culture parodies and favorites like "Spy vs.

Spy", "MAD Look at..." by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side of…" by Dave Berg, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in the jugular vein.

MONKEY PRINCE #12

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

After the events of Lazarus Planet, Monkey Prince discovers how he is related to the Monkey King, and the truth of who he is shakes him to the core. Everything he knows is questioned, and how can he exist anymore knowing who he actually is? And did Shifu Pigsy know all along? And if so, why didn't he tell Marcus?



NIGHTWING #102

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Variant cover by TRAVIS MOORE

Variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

1:25 variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

Nightwing is a great leader, not just because Batman trained him, or because of how Alfred raised him, or even because he has a heart of gold—it's because of his friends, and now that the Titans are in Blüdhaven with him, they can leap into the light together…which is perfect timing for the demon of darkness Neron to do something about it.

POISON IVY #10

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by MARCIO TAKARA

Cover by JESSICA FONG

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

Variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:50 foil variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

Before Ivy embarks on her trip back to Gotham, our verdant villainess sets her sights on a fungus-loving Hollywood celebrity with a lifestyle brand and spa that's raising some major red flags on Ivy's radar. All this because poor Janet from HR wanted to have some R&R before the car ride back east! Aw jeez!

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #6

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art and cover by GLEB MELNIKOV

Variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant cover by SIMONE DI MEO

1:25 variant cover by RILEY ROSSMO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

RETURN OF THE CLOWN PRINCE!

At the moment Punchline needed him the least, The Joker has returned to interfere with her war to take over as Gotham City's queen of crime. In The Joker's damaged and defeated state, will he help his former partner, or will he burn her the way he's burned everyone else? The epic conclusion to the bestselling Punchline miniseries is here, and it will change the shape of Gotham's villain world forever!

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #5

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by BELEN ORTEGA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/21/23

The battle for the fate of the Lost Children has begun as Stargirl leads a raid on the Childminder's castle! But who has been asking the Childminder to round up these kids, and for what purpose? The buyer has arrived, and Stargirl is not ready for him!

THE BATMAN & SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #6

Written by IVAN COHEN

Art and cover by ERICH OWEN

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 3/14/23

Batman calls upon his friends in Mystery Inc. for help—and he's shocked that this time, they refuse! It's no secret that they've become quite the crime-fighting team, and powerful foes are starting to team up against them. What fate does the fortune teller see, and will they solve the riddle in time to save the day?

THE JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #6

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Backup art by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

Variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

Variant cover by KENDRICK LIM

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

$5.99 US | 40 pages | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 3/7/23

The Joker's enjoying the sunny, warm weather of Los Angeles so much that he's decided to stay…and get involved in local politics! Kate Spencer's fists might have something to say about that, though!

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #4

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 OF 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

As Charles begins to weaken and mutate from his terrifyingly permanent and possibly mortal wounds, Edwin and the other ghost kids chase down every possible lead to save him—but only find dead ends. Jai takes the reins in the midst of her friends' despair, but she'll soon discover the Dead Boy Detectives aren't the only dishes on the krasue's menu…

TIM DRAKE: ROBIN #7

Written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

Art by RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

Variant cover by NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

1:25 variant cover by SERG ACUNA

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/28/23

A new dawn rises on Tim Drake and the Gotham Marina as a new chapter of Robin's story begins! But how long can this sense of calm last with a certain someone still roaming free in Gotham?

WILDC.A.T.S #5

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by CHUMA HILL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/14/23

Like two trains colliding, it's the WildC.A.T.s vs. the Seven Soldiers in a bloody heavyweight fight! In the shadows lurk the Court of Owls, waiting for their moment to take the threat Halo poses off the board…

DC March 2023-solicited collections

BATMAN: FEAR STATE SAGA

Written by JAMES TYNION IV and others

Art by JORGE JIMENEZ and others

Cover by BEN OLIVER

$29.99 US | 320 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-003-6

ON SALE 4/18/23

The definitive Fear State collection is here! Gotham City is on the brink of martial law as Batman fights a two-front battle! The Scarecrow is unleashing a devastating attack on the city while the Magistrate has made its move to invade! Gotham is on the verge of a violent evolutionary path, and the danger level to Batman and his allies reaches a fever pitch! Batman: Fear State Saga collects Batman #112-117, Batman Secret Files: The Gardener #1, Batman Secret Files: Peacekeeper #1, Batman Secret Files: Miracle Molly #1, Batman: Fear State: Alpha #1, and Batman: Fear State: Omega #1!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

CATWOMAN VOL. 2: CAT INTERNATIONAL

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by SAMI BASRI, CAITLIN YARSKY, and NICO LEON

Cover by JEFF DEKAL

$16.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-032-6

ON SALE 5/2/23

The cat goes international! But first, she must go undercover and have a taste of Milk—the fancy gentlemen's club where the girls don't strip, just pour endless drinks while they look pretty and mob bosses ogle them. But Selina has never been Gotham's only protector, and there's nothing like a handful of Robins to remind her why the Cat would rather play alone, especially if they're bringing her closer to her ex. Selina finds herself in the middle of one

sticky love square with her old flames Batman and Eiko resurfacing and her shiny new boy toy Valmont wooing her. It's a deadly love affair you don't want to miss!

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

FUTURE STATE: GOTHAM VOL. 3: BATMEN AT WAR

Written by DENNIS CULVER

Art by GEOFFO, GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS, and JUSTIN GREENWOOD

Cover by GUILLEM MARCH

$16.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-000-5

ON SALE 4/11/23

The rumors regarding Bruce's death have been greatly exaggerated! Now, despite the best efforts of the impostor, Hush, the real deal has returned with the help of Talia al Ghul. Together they must travel the world to find their son, Damian Wayne, before it's too late! The return of Batman and Robin to Future State Gotham can't be far behind, unless…something terrible happens first! The final volume in the epic series!

Collects Future State: Gotham #13-18.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 1: PRISMS

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art and cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

$19.99 US | 128 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-004-3

ON SALE 4/18/23

"We need to get new voices in here. Some disruption. Some dissent."

To face ever-changing threats while upholding their promise to dispense justice, the Justice League must evolve. The new mega-power Naomi joins Superman, Batman, the Flash, Black Canary, Green Arrow, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman leads the charge to reinvent the team with unexpected new blood and the alternative perspectives they represent. New voices and old are challenged when a cosmic-powered conqueror named Brutus arrives from Naomi's ruined homeworld intent on ruling the Earth! Superstars Brian Michael Bendis (Superman, Young Justice) and David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) reunite to usher in an exciting new era for the world's greatest superheroes in this blockbuster battle for the ages! This volume collects Justice League #59-63.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

JUSTICE LEAGUE VOL. 3: LEAGUES OF CHAOS

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and WADE VON GRAWBADGER, SYZMON KUDRANSKI, and SANFORD GREENE

Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE and NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

$24.99 US | 160 pages | Hardcover| 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77951-983-2

ON SALE 5/2/23

The Justice League and Justice League Dark team up to navigate the remade world of chaos. Xanadoth, the original Lord of Chaos, has returned. With unlimited power and revenge against all on its mind, the Lord of Chaos has taken the form of Black Adam, Doctor Fate has been possessed, and no one is safe. Also, The return of Wonder Woman, along with…O.M.A.C.! Jack Kirby's greatest creation, the One-Man Army Corps, returns to the DC Universe just in time to team up with the reunited Justice League to stop secret forces of evil from gathering! Join writer Brian Michael Bendis as he joins forces with artist Emanuela Lupacchino, Syzmon Kudranski, and Sanford Greene as he brings the legacy of the League to life! Collects Justice League #72-74 and Justice League 2022 Annual #1.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT: JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

Written by ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, DAVID VERN REED, MARTIN PASKO, and others

Art by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ, VINCE COLLETTA, and others

Cover by JOSE LUIS GARCIA-LOPEZ

$49.99 US | 472 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-169-9

ON SALE 4/18/23

Legendary artist José Luis García-López's definitive Batman tales are collected for the first time in a single volume! This hardcover collects stories and art from Batman #272, #336-337, #353; Detective Comics #454, #458-459; Batman: Reign of Terror #1; Batman: Gotham Knights #10; Batman Confidential #26-28; World's Finest Comics #244, #255, #258; DC Comics Presents #31, #41; The Brave and the Bold #164, #171; Batman Family #3; The Joker #4; and Batman '66: The Lost Episode #1.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-EL VOL. 1: THE TRUTH

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

$16.99 US | 160 pages | Softcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | ISBN: 978-1-77952-002-9

ON SALE 4/11/23

TRUTH. JUSTICE. AND A BETTER WORLD.

Jonathan Kent, the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is the new Man of Steel! When his father leaves Earth, Jon becomes the new Superman, striving to be a champion of real change. But when Jon finds himself in the crosshairs of Henry Bendix, tyrannical ruler of the island nation of Gamorra, he ends up facing evils even he might have trouble against. Luckily, his new Gamorran ally, journalist Jay Nakamura, could have the answers he needs. Presenting Superman: Son of Kal-El #1-6, this collection is the perfect starting point for readers to jump into an exciting new era of Superman.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

THE PHANTOM STRANGER OMNIBUS

Written by JOHN BROOME, MIKE FRIEDRICH, ROBERT KANIGHER, and others

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO, BILL DRAUT, DAN SPIEGLE, and others

Cover by NEAL ADAMS

$150.00 US | 1200 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77950-603-0

ON SALE 8/22/23

First introduced in 1952, the Phantom Stranger stands as one of DC's most enigmatic characters, a supernatural hero shrouded in mystery. This omnibus collects stories from The Phantom Stranger (1952) #1-6; The Phantom Stranger (1969) #1-41; Batman and the Outsiders #8; The Brave and the Bold #89, 98, 145; DC Comics Presents #25, #72; DC Super-Stars #18; House of Secrets #150; Justice League of America #103; The Saga of the Swamp Thing #1-13; Secret Origins #10; Showcase #80; and Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #18.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: DC)

TOP 10 COMPENDIUM

Written by ALAN MOORE, ZANDER CANNON, KEVIN CANNON, and others

Art by GENE HA, ZANDER CANNON, and others

Cover by ALEX ROSS

$59.99 US | 832 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77952-168-2

ON SALE 4/11/23

From writer Alan Moore (Watchmen, V for Vendetta) and artist Gene Ha (Justice League) comes this sci-fi epic following the exploits of the police officers of Precinct 10—or Top 10—as they contend with science villains and super-crimes in the vast city of Neopolis and beyond. This softcover compendium collects the entire Eisner Award-winning series and its spin-offs, including Top Ten #1-12, America's Best Comics Special #1, Smax #1-5, Top Ten: The Forty-Niners, Top Ten: Beyond the Farthest Precinct #1-5, Top Ten: Season Two #1-4, and Top Ten: Season Two Special #1.