All of DC's January 2023 comics and covers revealed

Despite January being the start of the new year (happy comic book New Year, btw!) and despite Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths being in its rear-view mirror, the Dawn of the DCU is not mentioned by name in the publisher's January 2023 solicitations.

We've got the start of Lazarus Planet, which explodes (it's wordplay!) out of Batman vs. Robin; we've got more of the New Golden Age, which spins out of Flashpoint Beyond; and we got the start of a new era for Superman in Action Comics #1051, but if you read through the solicits you'll find no mention of Dark Crisis or the Dawn of the DCU.

Well, almost none - Black Adam #7 says it catches up to the events of the limited series.

Anyways, it looks as if DC might be holding out the Dawn of the DCU changes and new launches until after readers can enjoy the revelations of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 in December and the Dawn of the DCU preview epilogues it will almost certainly have. But that will have to wait.

DC January 2023 Spotlight comic books

BATMAN #131

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art by MIKE HAWTHORNE and ADRIANO DI BENEDETTO

Cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Backup art by MIGUEL MENDONÇA

Variant covers by JOE QUESADA, STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, and JASON FABOK

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

1:50 foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:100 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

Gotham City has never been darker or deadlier. And after Failsafe, there is no Batman to save it. Can the fractured ghost that roams the streets survive? Whatever happened to the man known as…Bruce Wayne?

LAZARUS PLANET: ALPHA #1

Written by MARK WAID and GENE LUEN YANG

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI, BILLY TAN, and more

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by RICCARDO FEDERICI, FRANCESCO MATTINA, MATEUS MANHANINI, NATHAN SZERDY, and JORGE CORONA

Trading Card Variant

1:25 variant cover by JOHN GIANG

1:50 foil variant cover by A.L. KAPLAN

1:100 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Team variant cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

CHANGE THE WORLD.

Following the explosive (literally) events of Batman vs. Robin #4, the Lazarus Volcano has erupted, spewing dangerous and transformative chemicals into Earth's atmosphere! As these Lazarus clouds rain down upon the planet, people across the globe begin to develop strange new abilities, watch their already-extraordinary abilities

change, and witness a whole host of chaos unlike anything the DCU has experienced before! It's up to Damian Wayne to put out the distress call for whoever can still hear it: come to the ruins of the Hall of Justice and help save the world! Poison Ivy, Power Girl, Cyborg, Batman, and more answer the call…but why could the fate

of all life as we know it rest in the hands of…Monkey Prince?

LAZARUS PLANET: ASSAULT ON KRYPTON #1

Written by NICOLE MAINES, C.S. PACAT, FRANK BARBIERE, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, SAMI BASRI, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by JEN BARTEL, NATHAN SZERDY, MARIO "FOX" FOCCILLO and PRASAD "PRESSY" RAO

1:25 variant cover by ARIEL COLON

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

With the world in chaos and Lazarus raining from the skies, the Earth's protectors from Krypton are hit hard. In this collection of epic vignettes from in and around Lazarus Planet, we'll see heroes transformed, secrets revealed, and power unleashed. Can Power Girl free herself from the out-of-control Omen? Will Dreamer's visions guide our heroes to the path of victory? Can Mercy Graves survive the transformation she's undergone? And will Jonathan Kent ever be the same again?

LAZARUS PLANET: WE ONCE WERE GODS #1

Written by FRANCIS MANAPUL, DAN WATTERS, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, and JOSIE CAMPBELL

Art by FRANCIS MANAPUL, MAX DUNBAR, JACK HERBERT, and CAITLIN YARSKY

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

Variant covers by DAVE JOHNSON, FRANCESCO MATTINA, and RAFAEL SARMENTO

1:25 variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:50 foil variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

and ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

As the Lazarus rain beats down upon planet Earth, human beings are only a fraction of those affected by this transformative upheaval—enter: We Once Were Gods. This series of vignettes explores Lazarus Planet's effects across the many extraordinary locations and creatures in the DC Universe, and like their human counterparts, these beings are in for some big changes. Can Themyscira survive the resurrection of every invading army that

ever graced its shores? Will Martian Manhunter survive a psychic link to a Doomsday nest? What happens when the monsters from the Trench gain the ability to breathe air? And look out, Shazam Family…the Rock of Eternity is about to get rocked.

LAZARUS PLANET: LEGENDS REBORN #1

Written by ALEX SEGURA, GREG PAK, ALEX PAKNADEL, and DENNIS CULVER

Art by CLAYTON HENRY, CHRIS MITTEN, MINKYU JUNG, and JESUS MERINO

Cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

Variant covers by RAFAEL SARMENTO, LAURA BRAGA, and MINKYU JUNG

1:25 variant cover by REILLY BROWN

1:50 foil variant cover by VASCO GEORGIEV

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

NEW FRIENDS…NEW FOES…NEW LEGENDS!

Ancient and dangerous power has been awakened following the eruption of the Lazarus Volcano, and this surge of

fantastical power will affect the DC Universe forevermore! In Lazarus Planet: Legends Reborn, we'll explore corners of the planet newly awakened and primed to restore some heroes and villains long forgotten! With the help of Nightwing, can new hero City Boy hope to commune with Gotham in time to save it? Who are the mysterious trio claiming to be resurrected siblings of Raven? How far would the Question go to chase a lead across a transformed Gotham City? And will the flame of Firestorm burn out yet another horrific host? Not if Harley Quinn has anything to say about it!

MONKEY PRINCE #10

Written by GENE LUEN YANG 楊謹倫

Art and cover by BERNARD CHANG 張伯納

Variant cover by EJIKURE 吳偉傑

1:25 variant cover by AUDREY MOK

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/3/23

BATMAN VS. ROBIN TIE-IN!

Sound the alarm bells and bow at his feet, because the legendary Monkey King is finally released from the Phantom Zone! And what timing this is, when the first thing Monkey King senses is that his oldest foe-turned-friend-turned-??? was also just released from his own captivity…Nezha! But most importantly…does Monkey King sense his own son, Monkey Prince, and does he even know of Monkey Prince's existence? Find out here, along with the secret origin of Marcus Sun and why he is the Monkey Prince!

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #3

Written by MARC SILVESTRI

Art and cover by MARC SILVESTRI

Batman variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

Joker variant cover by JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

1:25 variant cover by BEN TEMPLESMITH

1:50 B&W variant cover by MARC SILVESTRI

1:100 variant cover by MIKE PERKINS

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 7 | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

The Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime's alliance started off shaky, but now it seems to have shattered entirely. Batman has imprisoned The Joker in the Batcave, desperate to find answers about both the disappearance of Jim Gordon and the strange, genetically modified humanoid monsters gathering severed heads across Gotham. But when one of these monsters' tissue samples comes to life, Batman comes face-to-face with a creature even the World's Greatest Detective doesn't fully understand, and he may have no choice but to resume his partnership with his greatest enemy.

NIGHTWING #100

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by BRUNO REDONDO, RICK LEONARDI, SCOTT McDANIEL, MIKEL JANIN, and JAVIER FERNANDEZ

Cover by BRUNO REDONDO

Wraparound variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

Variant covers by JIM LEE, JORGE JIMENEZ, JAVIER FERNANDEZ and TRAVIS MOORE

1:25 variant cover by BABS TARR

1:50 variant cover by JORGE FORNÉS

1:100 foil variant cover by DAN MORA

Acetate variant cover by BRUNO REDONDO ($8.99 US)

$6.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $7.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Come join us with big smiles and even bigger celebrations as Nightwing hits its milestone issue #100! Cheer how far we've come by looking through the decades at what has made Nightwing a beloved hero. What better way to celebrate than with familiar friends and artists? Then, with Heartless creating a lair in the heart of Blüdhaven to take Blockbuster's throne, Nightwing will follow suit, setting up a headquarters of his own…with the help of some friends who helped make him who he is now, of course!

BATMAN - ONE BAD DAY: BANE #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by HOWARD PORTER

Variant cover by JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, and ALEX SINCLAIR

1:25 variant cover by LIAM SHARP

1:50 variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

1:100 variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND Premium variant cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI and ARIF PRIANTO

$7.99 US | 64 pages | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

A PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE DESTROYED BY VENOM!

Bane broke the Bat—he's one of the only villains to ever truly vanquish the Dark Knight—but is that all he's ever accomplished? Decades from now, Bane is a washed-up wrestler reliving his glory days in the ring, defeating someone dressed like Batman every day. But when he discovers that there's a new source of Venom in the world, he'll do everything he can to shut down the facility it's coming from for good and make sure that no one takes the poison that ruined his life. An epic saga set throughout Bane's life, expanding on the hopes, dreams, regrets, and failures of one of DC's most legendary villains, brought to you by the iconic creative team of Joshua Williamson (Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, The Flash) and Howard Porter (The Flash, Justice League).

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE SEASON THREE #1

Written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

Art by JORDAN GIBSON

Cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

Variant cover by KELLEY JONES

Villain variant cover by STEVE BEACH

1:25 variant cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:50 foil variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

Alan Burnett and Paul Dini return once more to the world of Batman: The Animated Series! Someone is targeting the Muscle now that he's locked up in Blackgate Penitentiary. With his deep ties to the criminal underbelly of Gotham, the worst villains are calling for his head before he turns them over to the police! Batman will need to protect him, but can even the Dark Knight figure out where the next attack will come from?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1068

Written by RAM V

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE and IVAN REIS

Cover by EVAN CAGLE

Backup written by SIMON SPURRIER

Backup art by DANI

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

Variant cover by IVAN REIS

1:25 variant cover by COLLEEN DORAN

1:50 foil variant cover by INHYUK LEE

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the

struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side…

Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won't want to miss!

BATMAN: LEGENDS OF GOTHAM #1

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art by KARL MOSTERT

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

With Batman preoccupied, his deepest, darkest, most dangerous secrets are about to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The guest list is strictly villains only, and the outlaw Red Hood fits the bill --putting him on a collision course with Batman's deniable black-ops team, the Outsiders! With Lazarus Island spawning wild-card superpowers across the globe, the stakes could not be higher. Jason Todd, Black Lightning, and Katana will have to put aside their differences to save Batman's legacy --and with it, the world. That's assuming they don't kill each other first!

DC'S HARLEY QUINN ROMANCES #1

Written by GREG LOCKARD, ALEXIS QUASARANO, FRANK ALLEN, ZIPPORAH SMITH, AMANDA DEIBERT, IVAN COHEN, RAPHAEL

DRACCON, CAROLINA MUNHÓZ, and others

Art by MAX SARIN, FICO OSSIO, ADRIANA MELO, GIULIO MACAIONE, and others

Cover by AMANDA CONNER

Variant cover by DAVID TALASKI

1:25 variant cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE

$9.99 US | 80 pages | One-shot | Prestige

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories of rapscallion romance, prodigious passion, and undulating, unbridled affection. Tension builds as Apollo and Midnighter are captured by an unknown alien species who are determined to learn the secrets of their supersoldier success. Harley Quinn gets caught in a scintillating fantasy:

What would life have been like if she and Ivy had met in high school? Also featuring Fire and Ice heating things up, fan-favorite heroine Power Girl's romantic tale, John Constantine's mysterious tryst, an amorous Aquaman adventure, and many more! These are lovelorn fantasies as only DC can tell them…but it's not a Harlequin romance…prepare yourself for the Harley Quinn Romances!

ACTION COMICS #1051

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, DAN JURGENS, and LEAH WILLIAMS

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, LEE WEEKS, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by STEVE BEACH, JORGE FORNÉS, SERGIO DAVILA, RAFA SANDOVAL, DAVID NAKAYAMA, and LEE WEEKS

1:25 variant cover by JACK HERBERT

1:50 foil variant cover by DAN MORA

1:100 embossed variant cover by STEVE BEACH

$4.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

ACTION COMICS REBORN!

Action Comics #1051 begins a new format for DC's most action-packed title, offering not one, not two, but three epic adventures of Superman and the entire Super-Family! Following the bombshell events of Action Comics #1050, the world's relationship with Superman is forever changed, the upper limits of his supercharged powers have yet to be reached, and the House of El's transformation of Metropolis, led by Steel, has begun. But Lex Luthor has found the perfect instrument with which to undo everything Superman is working to achieve: Metallo, whose hatred of Superman is matched only by his hatred for Luthor himself. Then, in "Lois and Clark 2: Doom Rising," Dan Jurgens and Lee Weeks return to tell the tale of young Jon Kent on the farm with his parents, learning about his abilities, coming of age…and battling the Doombreaker?! And finally, Power Girl returns in part one of a three-part story spinning out of Lazarus Planet! This issue marks the first appearance of new characters, new costumes, and a new era of Action Comics! It all starts here!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #11

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Connecting variant covers by JONBOY MEYERS

1:25 variant cover by JUNI BA

1:50 variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

Jack White lll variant cover by THE THIRD MAN, ROB JONES, and EMERY SWIRBALUS. Additional photography by DAVID SWANSON.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

The saga of Boy Thunder crashes to a close as Batman, Superman, and the Titans frantically attempt to save their wayward ward! The choices the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel make in this moment will affect the future as we know it, as the secret identity of this über-powerful last son—that of someone DC fans have known for decades—is at last revealed!

JUSTICE SOCIETY OF AMERICA #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by MIKEL JANÍN

Variant cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

1:25 variant cover by STEPHEN SADOWSKI

1:50 foil variant by MIKEL JANÍN

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US

(card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

Huntress's journey to save the Justice Society of America lands her smack dab in the middle of the 1940s at the birth of the team! Can Huntress and the present-day JSA work together long enough to figure out how to stop the strike on the '40s team?!

STARGIRL: THE LOST CHILDREN #3

Written by GEOFF JOHNS

Art and cover by TODD NAUCK

Variant cover by AMY REEDER

1:25 variant cover by RO STEIN and TED BRANDT

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US

(card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Stargirl comes face-to-face with the eighth soldier of victory, Wing, and a whole host of sidekicks from the past! But amongst the familiar faces are many Courtney's never even heard of before. Where are these kids from, what happened to them, and why were they erased from time?! The New Golden Age continues here!

DC POWER: A CELEBRATION #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN, MORGAN HAMPTON, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, EVAN NARCISSE, and others

Art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO, CLAYTON HENRY, and others

Cover by JAHNOY LINDSAY

Variant covers by SOZOMAIKA and TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 variant cover by KEN LASHLEY

1:50 foil variant by SOZOMAIKA

$9.99 US | 104 pages | One-shot | Prestige

ON SALE 1/31/23

First there was DC Pride and DC Festival of Heroes; now it's time to celebrate Black History Month! Cyborg, John Stewart, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Batwing, Vixen, Amazing-Man, and more take center stage to highlight the power of Black excellence across the DC Universe, in stories from a variety of comics' finest Black artists and writers!

THE FLASH #791

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Pencils by ROGER CRUZ

Inks by MATT BANNING

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant cover by DANIEL BAYLISS

Variant cover by MARCO D'ALFONSO

1:25 variant cover by KIM JACINTO

1:50 foil variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

"The One-Minute War," part two! The heroes are split after the alien speedsters known as the Fraction smashed into Central City, and must attempt to fend off attacks while trying to formulate a plan.

But there's no time for the heroes to take a breather, as besides the speedsters, Miss Murder is also hunting the team—and she has speed hounds…

THE FLASH: ONE-MINUTE WAR SPECIAL #1

Written by JEREMY ADAMS

Art by VARIOUS

Cover by SERG ACUÑA

1:25 foil variant cover by SERG ACUÑA

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/31/23

A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event "One-Minute War" rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!

THE FLASH #123 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GARDNER FOX

Art by CARMINE INFANTINO and JOE GIELLA

Cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

and MURPHY ANDERSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 1/10/23

The Flash meets the other Flash in this historic re-creation of "Flash of Two Worlds!" When Barry Allen's vibrational powers tear a hole between realities, he inadvertently winds up on Earth-Two—home to speedster Jay Garrick. But before Barry can go home, he'll have to help Jay contend with a trio of terrors in the form of the Thinker, the Fiddler, and the Shade! This faithful facsimile includes the original story and ads from the 1961 printing.

DANGER STREET #2

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

After their attempt to join the Justice League goes horrendously wrong, Warlord and Starman are on the run from the law and the forces of the Fourth World! In their wake they have left behind both a murder and the ongoing mystery of Atlas the Great and his connection to the cosmic powers of the DC Universe. But don't fret, Lady Cop is on the case, and she won't rest until it's solved. But little does she know, a malevolent corporation has a connection to it all and they're willing to kill to keep their secrets safe. After all, nobody messes with the Green Team!

WALLER VS. WILDSTORM #2

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN and EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ERIC BATTLE

Cover by JORGE FORNÉS

Variant cover by ERIC BATTLE

1:25 variant cover by TOM RANEY

$5.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 4 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

The island nation of Gamorra is eager for American investment—and even more eager for American metahuman weapons. Amanda Waller has just what they want: the Cybernary system. But the blood that her mercenaries spilled to get it has put her directly in Jackson King's sights—so now he's in the sights of the deadly Deathstroke!

WILDC.A.T.S #3

Written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

Art and cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant cover by NATHAN SZERDY

1:25 variant cover by JEFF SPOKES

1:50 variant cover by JONBOY MEYERS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

The Halo Corporation has introduced their new group of heroes to the world: the Seven Soldiers of Victory are here to save the day! Wait…whaaaaat?!

THE SANDMAN BOOK FIVE

Written by NEIL GAIMAN and MATT WAGNER

Art by YOSHITAKA AMANO, TEDDY KRISTIANSEN, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, and others

Cover by DAVE McKEAN

$29.99 US | 344 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-151-4

ON SALE 2/7/23

This supplemental volume delves deeper into the lives of Morpheus and his kin, featuring the iconic meeting between Neil Gaiman's Sandman and the Golden Age Sandman, Wesley Dodds; a tale set in feudal Japan illustrated by acclaimed artist Yoshitaka Amano; and spotlight stories on each member of the Endless drawn by P. Craig Russell, Frank Quitely, Glenn Fabry, and others. Book Five collects Sandman Midnight Theatre #1, the prose edition of The Sandman: The Dream Hunters, and The Sandman: Endless Nights.

THE SANDMAN UNIVERSE: DEAD BOY DETECTIVES #2

Written by PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

Art by JEFF STOKELY

Cover by NIMIT MALAVIA

Variant cover by ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

1:25 variant cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

Edwin and Charles learn that finding the dame doesn't always mean closing the case when it turns out their new Thai ghost friends seem to be caught in the crosshairs of some dangerous enemies. Thankfully, the best thing about being a dead boy detective is that it's not like you can die again…right?

SWAMP THING: GREEN HELL #1 (SECOND PRINTING)

Written by JEFF LEMIRE

Art and cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:25 foil variant cover by CHRISTIAN WARD

$6.99 US | 48 pages | 1 of 3 | Prestige Plus | 8 1/2" x 10 7/8"

(all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

The gruesome horror hit from Jeff Lemire and Doug Mahnke returns to complete its run in February and March of 2023, and now is the time to get back on board with a special reprint of the first issue! In the future, the last remnants of civilization cling to a nearly submerged mountaintop…and to finish humanity off, the Red, the Green, and the Rot have joined forces to send the most monstrous Swamp Thing ever created!



DC January 2023-solicited spotlight collections

BATMAN: THE IMPOSTER

Written by MATTSON TOMLIN

Art and cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

$19.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-989-4

ON SALE 2/28/23

Early in his career, Bruce Wayne must contend with another Batman on the streets—one who doesn't share his reticence about violently killing criminals! From screenwriter Mattson Tomlin and Eisner-winning artist Andrea Sorrentino, this collection of the popular and critically acclaimed series is the perfect tonal companion to 2022's megahit film The Batman! Collects Batman: The Imposter #1-3.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE VOL. 2

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$19.99 US | 192 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-740-1

ON SALE 3/7/23

The blockbuster horror hit concludes with a bang! Walter planned for every possible scenario when he brought his friends together in a well-secured paradise to protect them from a terrible fate…but he didn't plan for the way the people he loved would turn against him! Collects The Nice House on the Lake #7-12.

THE NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE VOL. 1

AVAILABLE NOW!

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

$19.99 US | 200 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover

ISBN: 978-1-77951-434-9

DOOM PATROL BY GERARD WAY AND NICK DERINGTON: THE DELUXE EDITION

Written by GERARD WAY and JEREMY LAMBERT

Art by NICK DERINGTON, MICHAEL ALLRED, TOM FOWLER, and others

Cover by NICK DERINGTON

$49.99 US | 528 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8"| Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-138-5

ON SALE 2/28/23

EMT driver Casey Brinke has been plagued by bizarre memories her entire life. Her perception of reality and fiction is about to blur even further when she encounters Robotman, Crazy Jane, Negative Man, Flex Mentallo, and Danny the Street—a.k.a. the Doom Patrol. Together with her new friends, Casey will learn that bizarre is just the tip of the iceberg in this imaginative reinvention of the cult series written by My Chemical Romance front man Gerard Way, and illustrated by Nick Derington and a selection of the comics industry's most whimsical talents.

This deluxe edition collects all 12 issues of the 2016 Young Animal revival of Doom Patrol plus Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds #1-7.

ABSOLUTE DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art by GREG CAPULLO, JONATHAN GLAPION, YANICK PAQUETTE, and BRYAN HITCH

Cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

$100.00 US | 288 pages | 8 1/8" x 12 1/4" | Hardcover

ISBN: 978-1-77952-156-9

ON SALE 6/13/23

Award-winning writer Scott Snyder (American Vampire) and his artistic partner in mayhem Greg Capullo (Batman) turn it up to 11 in the next thrilling entry of the Dark Nights saga—Dark Nights: Death Metal!

In a universe that has been twisted by the influence of the goddess Perpetua, it's up to a chainsaw-wielding Wonder Woman to restart the Multiverse and put things right. To accomplish her mission, she'll need to get the original Trinity comprising herself, Batman, and Superman back together for a final encore performance that will be the Crisis to end all Crises. Let your hair down, throw your hands up, and get ready to rock, because this reunion tour will be one for the ages!

This oversize Absolute edition collects the entire seven-issue Dark Nights: Death Metal series and features behind-the-scenes art from Greg Capullo, original pencil pages, and a brand-new introduction from Scott Snyder!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST VOL. 1: THE DEVIL NEZHA

Written by MARK WAID

Art by DAN MORA and TRAVIS MOORE

Cover by DAN MORA

$24.99 US | 160 pages | Hardcover | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-840-8

ON SALE 3/7/23

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they're together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora!

In the not-too-distant past, Superman's powers are supercharged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo…and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham's own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend…enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It's the World's Greatest Super Heroes from the world's greatest talent in an epic collection experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it's time to soar.

Collects Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1-6.

TEEN TITANS: ROBIN

Written by KAMI GARCIA

Art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77951-224-6

ON SALE 3/7/23

Raven Roth, Garfield Logan, Maxine Navarro, and Damian Wayne are on the run…from Slade Wilson, from H.I.V.E., and from the horrible experiments H.I.V.E. conducted at their expense.

But where will they go? Who can they trust?

Dick Grayson just wants to know what happened to his brother, Damian. Is Damian okay? Does he need help? Why hasn't he been in contact? And why did his tracking device go silent?

One thing is for sure—they all need answers, and there is only one person that might be able to help them defeat H.I.V.E. for good.

Tag along as #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo continue their New York Times bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series.

GIRL TAKING OVER: A LOIS LANE STORY

Written by SARAH KUHN

Art and cover by ARIELLE JOVELLANOS

$16.99 US | 208 pages | 6" x 9"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-777-8

ON SALE 4/4/23

Can Lois Lane scrap her entire life plan for an unpredictable summer of ride-or-die friendships, swoony romance, and writing her truth?

Ambitious small-town girl Lois Lane tackles a summer in National City with gusto, but a cavalcade of setbacks—including an annoying frenemy roommate, a beyond-tedious internship at a suddenly corporatized website, and a boss who demotes her to coffee-fetching minion—threatens to derail her extremely detailed life plan. And, you know, her entire future!

When Lois uncovers a potentially explosive scandal, she must stand up and speak out for the future she deserves without destroying everything she's worked so hard to create.

From beloved author Sarah Kuhn (Shadow of the Batgirl, Heroine Complex), with lively art by Arielle Jovellanos, comes a charming YA story about the strength it takes to embrace the messiness of life.

BRUCE WAYNE: NOT SUPER

Written by STUART GIBBS

Art and cover by BERAT PEKMEZCI

$12.99 US | 160 pages | 5 1/2" x 8"

Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-77950-767-9

ON SALE 3/14/23

Have you ever felt like you didn't quite fit in?

Bruce Wayne knows all about that…being the only kid in his whole school without any powers and all. And when he gets pulled into the principal's office because his career choice of vigilantism is deemed too ambitious, Bruce becomes more determined than ever to prove that he can be just as cool as the other supers that give him a hard time. But first, he has to find the right disguise and gadgets…oh, and the perfect hideout.

Featuring a cast of DC favorites, Bruce Wayne: Not Super, from New York Times bestselling writer Stuart Gibbs (Spy School, Charlie Thorne) and artist Berat Pekmezci, is sure to keep readers laughing!

DC January 2023 comic books

BATGIRLS #14

Written by BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD

Art by JONATHAN CASE

Cover by JORGE CORONA

Variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 variant cover by DAN HIPP

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

This is a special all-silent issue of Batgirls featuring Cassandra Cain as she mourns her bestie, Steph Brown Batgirl, who was kidnapped by her own dad! If Cass doesn't act fast, she might lose Steph forever…so it's a good thing she has a single clue about where Cluemaster might've taken Steph from when Cass was still body-swapped with her…

BATMAN INCORPORATED #4

Written by ED BRISSON

Art and cover by JOHN TIMMS

Variant cover by INHYUK LEE

1:25 variant cover by MICO SUAYAN

1:50 variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

Batman Inc. have been defeated. Ghost-Maker is on his own and finds himself in the crosshairs of a friend turned foe as more secrets are exposed and Phantom-One's plans are finally revealed! Has Ghost-Maker been outmaneuvered…has student truly become master? You won't want to miss the thrilling penultimate issue of "No More Teachers."

BATMAN: GOTHAM KNIGHTS – GILDED CITY #4

Written by EVAN NARCISSE

Art by ABEL

Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant cover by KEYLA VALERIO

Games variant cover

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

The Golden Iris Virus maintains its stranglehold on Gotham City, with its manic victims now descending upon a car dealership with explosive results for the Bat-Family. Elsewhen, in the Gotham City of the 1800s, Runaway finds themselves in a shaky alliance with Vandal Savage, who holds clues to the origins, and possibly the antidote, to the strange illness plaguing the city across centuries.

Each issue will also offer a code for readers to redeem in the Gotham Knights game for an exclusive item. For issue 4, readers will receive a code for an exclusive skin variant for Red Hood Gilded Age Pistols! Readers who redeem the codes for all 6 issues will receive a special 7th item!

*Terms apply. See the FAQs on dc.com for details.

BATMAN: THE AUDIO ADVENTURES #5

Written by DENNIS McNICHOLAS

Art by ANTHONY MARQUES and J. BONE

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Variant cover by MICHAEL ALLRED

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 7 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

Batman scours the city in pursuit of the Demon's Brood, who will not be satisfied until the sword they seek is purified with the blood of 13 souls. Unfortunately, when all you have is an ancient ceremonial sword, everyone looks like a human sacrifice—and that means anyone in Gotham is a potential victim. Meanwhile, Penguin calls on Killer Croc to collect on an old debt of gratitude. All this and the Boy Wonder too in the next installment of the world's greatest audio show picture magazine!

BLACK ADAM #7

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art by EDDY BARROWS

Cover by IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

Variant cover by SERGIO DAVILA

Variant cover by TAJ TENFOLD

1:25 variant cover by CLAYTON HENRY and MARCELO MAIOLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 7 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Malik White—now the super-powered Bolt—has contracted the same mysterious plague that killed Black Adam! However, Black Adam has vanished under mysterious circumstances, leaving our new hero alone, dying, and trapped by the Mirror Master! The Black Adam series catches up to Dark Crisis in this pivotal issue!

BLUE BEETLE: GRADUATION DAY #3

Written by JOSH TRUJILLO

Art and cover by ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

Variant cover by JOE QUINONES

1:25 variant cover by CHOKOO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

Starfire arrives in Palmera City to give Jaime important information regarding the Reach! But can the Tamaranean warrior help Blue Beetle when another new beetle appears, ready to fight? The Green Beetle strikes!

CATWOMAN #51

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by SAMI BASRI

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

Variant cover by SWABY Variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:25 variant cover by NICO LEON

1:50 foil variant cover by SWABY $3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

CAT IN A CRATE. Never cage her. Never chain her. Never ty and keep her down. After the explosive events in Alleytown…the Cat wants out. But with Selina Kyle locked up while under investigation for murder, there still has to be a Catwoman on the streets of Gotham to keep the mob families behaving under the Cat's claws…it's a good thing Eiko Hasigawa has a Catwoman costume in the back of her closet that's just waiting to be put on again!

DC HORROR PRESENTS: SGT. ROCK VS. THE ARMY OF THE DEAD #5

Written by BRUCE CAMPBELL

Art by EDUARDO RISSO

Cover by GARY FRANK

Variant cover by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

1:25 variant cover by BEN TEMPLESMITH

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

They've blasted their way through impossible scenarios and burned their way through throngs of undead soldiers. But now Sgt. Rock and Easy Company find themselves hot on the trail of an enemy even they may not be able to handle: an über-upgraded, rejuvenation serum-addicted Adolf Hitler.

FABLES #159

Written by BILL WILLINGHAM

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM and STEVE LEIALOHA

Cover by CORINNE REID

Variant cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 9 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Tragedy has come to the Black Forest—and now it's down to Sam, Bigby, and Greenjack to reckon with their failures and step up as the heroes the forest needs!

GCPD: THE BLUE WALL #4

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art by STEFANO RAFFAELE

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

Variant cover by STEVE EPTING

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

Officer Danny Ortega was always at the top of his class at the academy—but nothing could have prepared him for what it actually takes to be a cop in Gotham City. Ortega is ready to make a dramatic choice about his future with the blue wall…until one traumatic incident on the streets of Gotham changes everything.



HARLEY QUINN #26

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by JONBOY MEYERS

Variant cover by ALEX GARNER

Variant cover by JENNY FRISON

1:25 variant cover by TAURIN CLARKE

1:50 variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

What's fifty Harley Quinns from all over the Multiverse plus one interdimensional murderer hell-bent on killing all of the aforementioned Harleys, divided by two very hungry hyenas, all to the power of Kevin…? 23. Obviously. But, also, a really weird way to spend your weekend. Nothing like meeting yourself 49 times to give you a real good existential crisis! I'm not one for self-doubt and all that…but it's hard not to be at least a little jealous of mermaid Harley.

HARLEY QUINN: THE ANIMATED SERIES: LEGION OF BATS! #4

Written by TEE FRANKLIN

Art by SHAE BEAGLE

Cover by YOSHI YOSHITANI

Variant cover by DAN HIPP

1:25 variant cover by RENAE DE LIZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/17/23

As Ivy becomes increasingly engrossed in her new job, and increasingly tempted by an old flame who has re-entered her life, Harley finds herself assisting Batgirl on an important mission that goes horribly awry. Meanwhile, Clayface and King Shark have been pursuing Harley, confused about their old friend's new allegiances.

I AM BATMAN #17

Written by JOHN RIDLEY

Art and cover by CHRISTIAN DUCE

Variant cover by JESÚS MERINO

1:25 variant cover by JASON HOWARD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/10/23

Following the shattering revelations of the previous issue, Jace must set aside his renewed bitterness toward his father and go save his mother. But Jace doesn't go it alone. Ready or not, Tiff steps up as New York's newest hero.

LOONEY TUNES #270

Written by DEREK FRIDOLFS

Pencils by WALTER CARZON

Inks by HORACIO OTTOLINI

Cover by DEREK FRIDOLFS

$2.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 1/10/23

Too slow to ever catch the Roadrunner, Coyote is looking for any edge to help him out. So when ACME offers him a sample product—a teleporter—he leaps at the chance to try it out. Will this be just the thing Coyote needs to finally get one step ahead of the Roadrunner?

MAD MAGAZINE #30

Written by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Cover by A MUCH MORE ARTISTIC IDIOT

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 2/14/23

America's longest-running satire magazine continues to skewer everything pop culture! MAD #30 features a wide variety of classic MAD movie and TV parodies. Plus, vintage MAD pop culture parodies and favorites like "Spy vs. Spy," "A MAD Look At…" by Sergio Aragonés, "The Lighter Side Of…" by Dave Berg, and much more from the Usual Gang of Idiots. MAD #30 will surely cure what ails you with a shot of humor in a jugular vein.

PUNCHLINE: THE GOTHAM GAME #4

Written by TINI HOWARD and BLAKE HOWARD

Art by MAX RAYNOR

Cover by VASCO GEORGEIV

Variant cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant cover by WARREN LOUW

1:25 variant cover by SWEENEY BOO

1:50 foil variant cover by CLAIRE ROE

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 1/24/23

BOYS' CLUB! Punchline and the Royal Flush Gang's crusade to reshape the Gotham City underworld continues with a vengeance. But Punchline is done dealing with henchmen and hired assassins…she's going right to the top, forcing a meeting with Black Mask and his criminal hive. Will Punchline have their ear, or will they rip out her heart?! And how will Bluebird recover from the vicious defeat Punchline dealt her as she tries to help her brother?