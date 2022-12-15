Move over Legion of Doom, here comes DC's Legion of Bloom

No, they aren't really a new supervillain - or even a new superhero - team for that matter.

DC publishes regular 80-page anthology specials celebrating holidays and this spring it's celebrating ... well, spring, in DC's Legion of Bloom #1, aprestige format one-shot special starring characters like Swamp Thing (of course), Poison Ivy (of course), and the Floronic Man (he doesn't get an 'of course').

DC's Legion of Bloom #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

On sale March 21, DC's Legion of Bloom #1 includes stories written by Ashley Allen, Julio Anta, Calvin Kasulke, Travis Moore, Kenny Porter, Cavan Scott, and Zac Thompson, with art by Isaac Goodhart, Brian Level, Travis Moore, Jacoby Salcedo, Hayden Sherman, Atagun Ilhan, and more.

"How do you announce winter is coming to an end? You spring it on them!" reads DC's description of the special.

"Welcome the springtime with a celebration of DC's greenest and greatest. As the flowers bloom, breathe in that Swamp Thing smell. Watch the Blue Beetles fly out from Titans West. Pick a Captain Carrot or two from Floronic Man's garden, but make sure to avoid the Poison Ivy. The season may go by in a Flash, but don’t worry—stories like these last forever. Oh, and Wonder Woman will be there, too!"

Judging by the covers (you can see all of them below), it also looks like Batman (bats are part of the ecosystem), Hawkgirl, Bumblebee, Animal-Vegetable-Mineral Man (we didn't make that up), and Green Lantern Medphyll (who comes from a race of sentiment vegetation) get in on the springtime action.

And speaking of the covers, DC's Legion of Bloom #1 features a main cover by Juan Gedeon and variants by Derrick Chew, Mike Perkins, and Vasco Georgiev.

Look for DC's full March 2023 solicitations on Friday, December 16, at noon ET right here on Newsarama.

