First look - the "most epic" Ra's al Ghul special wraps up the Batman – One Bad Day event

DC will wrap up its eight-month Batman – One Bad Day event in March with the final one-shot Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul #1, which the publisher calls "the most epic to date."

The 64-page prestige format special is written by Tom Taylor and illustrated by brand-name DC artists Ivan Reis along and Danny Miki.

One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul follows specials that according to DC told "definitive tales" about Batman's rogues' gallery of supervillains, including (and in order) The Riddler, Two-Face, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, and Clayface, respectively.

Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul #1 cover (Image credit: DC)

Here's a look at DC's description of Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul #1, along with a first look at interior art by Reis and Miki.

"WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?!" DC asks (in caps) provocatively.

"For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve."

Batman - One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul #1 will also feature a cover by Reis and Miki along with variants by Jim Lee, Scott Williams, and Alex Sinclair, Bill Sienkiewicz, Bruno Redondo, Brian Bolland, and Giuseppe Camuncoli and Arif Prianto.

Check out a gallery of the covers below and look for more of DC's March 2022 solicitations later in December.

The One Bad Day specials have been seemingly standalone and not set in current DC continuity, in which Ra's was dying and then assassinated by Geo-Force (disguised as Deathstroke) during the recent Batman crossover event 'Shadow War.'

