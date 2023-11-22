Dave the Diver studio channels The Day Before with its zombie PvPvE game hitting alpha testing next week

Dave the Diver's developer is making a zombie PvPvE game, and it's shared 22 minutes of new gameplay ahead of an alpha playtest.

Developer Mintrocket, responsible for not-indie-banger Dave the Diver, revealed Nakwon: Last Paradise back in September. It's an online survival co-op game set in post-zombie apocalyptic Seoul, where players have to work together to scour the city for resources against zombies that can't actually be killed, meaning stealth is of paramount importance.

You can catch 22 minutes of brand-new gameplay for Nakwon just below. Although Last Paradise can technically be played solo, the gameplay here focuses on the co-op experience, with teams ducking and dodging around zombies as they venture outside of their safe home base in the heart of Seoul.

Nakwon takes place in a third-person perspective, but that apparently switches to first-person when you're using a firearm like a pistol. That could be a really bad idea though, even if you're fending off opposing players, because it could very easily bring a horde of invincible zombies down on you.

And yes, this does remind us a little of The Day Before. The zombie PvPvE shooter has been rumbling on for what feels like years now, with only one slice of somewhat unappetising gameplay to show for it. Perhaps Nakwon might be a safer bet for those who've been looking forward to The Day Before.

Good news if you're inspired by what you've seen here - Nakwon is getting an alpha playtest session beginning next week on Wednesday, November 29. Kicking off at 5 p.m. PT/8 a.m. ET, and 1 a.m. GMT the next day on November 30 for UK players, the alpha will run until Sunday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and 2:59 a.m. ET/5:59 a.m. GMT for East Coast and UK players, respectively.

You can get in on the alpha playtest over on Nakwon's Steam page. A bigger public playtest is apparently planned for next year in 2024, although we've got no idea when exactly it could be taking place.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look ahead at all the other titles to try out this year and beyond.