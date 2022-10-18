Dark Souls 2 fans have started a petition to bring back long-lost weapons

A growing number of Dark Souls 2 fans have been signing a petition to bring back four currently unobtainable promo weapons so players can complete their collections.

Dark Souls content creator Illusory Wall has made a YouTube video (via PCGamer ) to highlight the missing weapons, which have been unavailable since a promotion expired. Early in Dark Souls 2 ’s life cycle, a chest in the Majula Mansion was used by FromSoftware to gift free items and resources to players, and that included some unique weapons too.

In July 2014, the developer offered a Murakumo blade, which while available in the game previously, featured a reskin that wasn’t.

The game then released three more of these reskins, including the Blacksteel Katana, a Longsword, and a Great Club that came later in 2015. Since this event concluded, there’s never been a way to get these skins in the game. That includes Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin , which is meant to be the definitive version - meaning it’s four reskins away from truly being definitive.

To right this, Illusory Walls has started a Change.org petition to try and get the reskins back into the game. It’s noted that due to Dark Souls PC servers being down for prolonged maintenance , this might be the best time to bring the reskins back.

The petition states: “This server maintenance seems like the one possible opportunity to see it [the Majula Mansion chest] used again for the last time! If there was ever a time where someone was getting reacquainted with the servers, and someone might be able to push through an update for the chest, I believe this is it.”

The petition already has over 4500 signatures, and it seems to be gaining momentum fast. The ball now seems to be in Bandai Namco’s court if this is at all possible. It’d be a nice gesture to make sure the players out there can complete their Dark Souls 2 collections and have a truly definitive game.