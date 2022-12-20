Dark and Darker class guide, stats and playstyles

Looking for the best Dark and Darker classes? With a total of six classes in the dungeon crawler, there’s plenty of choice. Wizard or Cleric? Ranger or Rogue? Which Dark and Darker class is best for you depends on your preferred combat role and whether or not you’re part of a team.

Here’s an overview of all Dark and Darker classes along with some of their best perks and skills. Just keep in mind that the classes will likely see some changes before the game’s planned release in late 2023.

How to choose a Dark and Darker class and understand the stats

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Dark and Darker has pretty standard class types, ranging from the sturdy melee warrior to the nimble marksman. Once you’ve created a character, you can find an extensive list of stats in the ‘Class -Perks and Skills’ menu. This will also provide you with an overview of the character’s passive abilities, perks, and the character’s active abilities, the skills.

Here’s an overview of the most important stats to consider when choosing a Dark and Darker class:

Strength : affects HP and physical power.

: affects HP and physical power. Agility : affects movement speed and attack speed.

: affects movement speed and attack speed. Will : affects spell power, magic resistance, and buff/debuff duration.

: affects spell power, magic resistance, and buff/debuff duration. Knowledge : affects spell memory, spellcasting speed, and item identification speed.

: affects spell memory, spellcasting speed, and item identification speed. Resourcefulness: affects interaction speed and item placement speed.

Dark and Darker fighter class

Dark and Darker fighter class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon : a variety of physical weapons, such as spears, swords, and daggers

: a variety of physical weapons, such as spears, swords, and daggers Fast movement and attack speed

Great starter class

The Fighter is a jack of all trades. Their balanced skill set, along with their ability to equip a wide range of weapons and armour, makes the Fighter a great starting class for new players. As many perks and skills are focused on increased movement speed, this Dark and Darker class is surprisingly fast. Swift and the Combo Attack are great perks for your first Fighter build.

Although the Fighter may use dual-wielding, and even equip weapons outside of their class restrictions (at the cost of physical damage), it’s easier to start with a native one-handed weapon and a shield. Sprint and Second Wind are great starter skills, as the first can help you loot faster and escape, while the second recovers 50% HP.

Dark and Darker Barbarian class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon : heavy weapons

: heavy weapons High HP

High physical damage

Thanks to their amazing strength stat, the Barbarian is the sturdiest Dark and Darker class. They’re great at handling enormous, two-handed battle axes, and no other class has higher HP. The Barbarian’s perks are mainly focused on further improving these qualities. As a new Barbarian, it’s best to go for a defensive skill like Iron Will, which increases magic resistance, or an attack-based skill like Axe Specialization, which increases damage from axes.

Sadly, there’s always a trade-off. In the Barbarian’s case, the sturdiness comes at the cost of agility, resourcefulness, and knowledge, making this class tediously slow. As a result, the Barbarian is better suited for teamplay, as a frontline fighter who can leave the interactions and quick looting to others.

Dark and Darker Rogue class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon type: daggers

daggers Very evasive

Great for solo play

The Rogue class is blessed with a very high agility stat, making them the fastest attackers in Dark and Darker. They can use an impressive variety of perks, such as increased dagger attack damage, improved backstab attacks, enhanced stealth, or poisoned blades. Rogues have a bunch of handy utility perks as well, including the ability to detect traps and pick locks without lockpicks.

The main downside of the Rogue class is its vulnerability, as they lack proper strength and resistances. The Hide skill, which turns the character invisible until they move, can greatly improve your survival chances. Combine it with the Weakpoint Attack, and you have a strong starter kit to explore your first dungeon.

Dark and Darker Ranger class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon type: bows

bows Can track and trap enemies

Great for solo play

Rangers shouldn’t use melee weapons any more than absolutely necessary, but they’re highly deadly from a distance. Besides being excellent bowmen, Rangers are also masters of ambush and evasion, as their perks can increase their hearing or detect recent enemy activity. Furthermore, the Ranger’s high resourcefulness and agility stats greatly increase item placement speed (including traps and campfires) and attack speed.

If you plan on playing the Ranger solo, it’s wise to use the Spear Efficiency perk, which allows you to use spears and increases your strength. If you’d rather double-down on those deadly shots, Sharpshooter and Nimble Hands are the best options. They go well together with skills like Multishot and Quick Fire.

Dark and Darker Wizard class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon type: magical weapons

magical weapons Has powerful magical spells

Lots of buffs, including invisibility

This arcane fighter suffers from very low strength and resourcefulness, but makes up for it with their amazing spellpower. As a vulnerable damage dealer, the Wizard is strongest when protected by allies. As you might expect, most of the class perks are focused on increasing magic damage while decreasing casting time. Consider using Quick Chant for increased spellcasting speed, Reactive Shield for better defence, and Sage for more knowledge (increased spell memory and casting speed).

As for skills, Spell Memory and Meditation (revive spells) are a strong combo. Equip some low-cost spells, like Zap, a few stronger ones, like Magic Missile, and useful buffs. Invisibility is highly recommended, as it turns your Wizard (the name probably gave it away) invisible.

Dark and Darker Cleric class

(Image credit: IRONMACE)

Weapon type: mace

mace Useful support abilities

Can both heal and deal good physical damage

The Cleric is currently the best support class in Dark and Darker. Thanks to their high will stat, they’ve got impressive spellpower and long-lasting buffs. The Cleric has a choice of perks that improve physical damage, protect against incoming damage, or heal the party. While the extra damage may benefit a solo player, it’s strongly recommended to focus on skills like Advanced Healer and Kindness if you’re in a party.

As for the Cleric’s skills, it’s best to use a Spell Memory, which then enables you to use strong magic abilities such as Holy Light (heals allies or damages enemies) and Cleanse (removes debuffs). The main disadvantage to be aware of when choosing this Dark and Darker class, is the slow attack and interaction speed.

Have you found the best Dark and Darker class yet? Good luck in the dungeons!