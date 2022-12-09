Daniel Craig's next project is a new movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino

Daniel Craig is set to star in Queer, a new movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. The movie will be an adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel of the same name, which was first published in 1985 and is a sequel to his 1953 semi-autobiographical novel Junkie.

Queer follows an insecure and self-conscious American man named Lee, played by Craig, living in Mexico City. The novel follows Lee as he pursues Allerton, a young man recently discharged from the US Navy and based on a real figure in Burroughs' life, Adelbert Lewis Marker. Burroughs (who also briefly went by the pen name William Lee) is best known for writing the 1959 novel Naked Lunch.

Since his tenure as James Bond came to an end with No Time to Die, Craig has taken on a variety of different projects. He starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc, and appeared on Broadway as Macbeth alongside Ruth Negga.

As for Guadagnino, his latest movie was Bones and All, a cannibal love story starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. His other upcoming projects include Challengers, starring Zendaya, The Crown's Josh O'Connor, and West Side Story's Mike Faist, which is set to be released in 2023, and an Audrey Hepburn biopic starring Rooney Mara, which is still in the early stages of development.

