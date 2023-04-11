D&D Lord of the Rings book hits shelves very soon

You'll be able to play in Tolkien's world of hobbits and elves in just a few weeks using D&D rules thanks to The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying.

Due to launch on May 9, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is a 236-page D&D adaptation of The One Ring game. This means it converts everything from the system into D&D rules that are compatible with Dungeons and Dragons books, offering six different kinds of character to play as (ranging from dwarves to rangers of the north) and six new classes. Numerous monsters have been given D&D stat blocks as well, and the book includes mechanics for journeys, 'councils', artifacts, and creating nameless horrors like the Balrog of your own.

The book is currently up for pre-order on publisher Free League's website (opens in new tab) for around $49, but you can also get it from Amazon for $57.99 (opens in new tab). Meanwhile, UK readers can grab it at a discount via Wayland Games - it's currently £38.69 (opens in new tab) instead of £42.99.

It won't be alone, either. Along with a Loremaster / Dungeon Master screen that comes with a Rivendell compendium detailing the last homely house, Shire Adventures is also set for a May 9 release. This is based directly on The One Ring Starter Set and offers five short adventures set throughout the hobbit homeland. These introduce players to the rules gently, so it's a good place to begin if you're adventuring with newcomers.

(Image credit: Free League)

Don't think this is all a re-tread of the movies or books, though. Despite the title, The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying doesn't take place during that story's events. Instead, it's set decades before in the largely-unexplored north of Middle-earth.

This isn't a complete translation of everything for The One Ring, either. The Ruins of the Lost Lands supplement (detailing the lone-lands of Eriador) hasn't been announced for the D&D system yet, and neither has the new The One Ring story expansion that will "hint at a growing danger" for the Lord of the Rings RPG. However, adaptations feel like a safe bet if The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying is successful.

For more recommendations, check out the best tabletop RPGs, the best board games, or these essential board games for adults.