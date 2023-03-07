New The One Ring story expansion will "hint at a growing danger"

The first dedicated book of adventures for The One Ring tabletop RPG is on its way, dubbed Tales From the Lone-Lands.

Although it's not the first expansion for The One Ring (Ruins of the Lost Realm launched late last year), that was more a crucible of ideas and plot hooks for players to hinge stories around. By contrast, Tales From the Lone-Lands collects six all-new, pre-written stories for adventurers to test their mettle against. All of them can be played individually, but you're also able to combine them into a longer narrative.

This addition to the lineup is significant because it's the first real 'campaign' The One Ring second edition has had since its Starter Set joined the best tabletop RPGs at the beginning of 2022. (Other than that, the only pre-written mission it had to offer was a short, singular adventure within the core rulebook.) Because this was set entirely within the Shire and was pretty light-hearted all round, an adventure dealing with the gathering darkness that's so prevalent throughout The Lord of the Rings will likely appeal to fans of the franchise.

(Image credit: Free League)

No release date has been set for Tales From the Lone-Lands yet. However, considering the short turnaround between Ruins of the Lost Realms' announcement and release (it was revealed in September 2022 before hitting shelves last October), it probably isn't all that far away.

According to the press release, the following stories will be included within the book:

A Troll-Hole, If Ever There Was One + Kings of Little Kingdoms: "Relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger."

+ "Relatively self-contained adventures, but still hint at a growing danger." Messing About In Boats: "Involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!"

"Involves directly one member of the Company, in an unexpected way!" Not To Strike Without Need + Wonder of the Northern World: "Follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy."

+ "Follow the slow infiltration of spies of the Enemy." The Quest of Amon Guruthos: "Challenges the heroes to battle an ancient evil."

Judging by how good the rest of The One Ring's second edition has been so far, it's worth getting excited about Tales From the Lone-Lands. As I said in my The One Ring Starter Set review, it packs "straightforward rules with a deceptively deep bite."

