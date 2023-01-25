D&D goes Mission Impossible with new Keys From the Golden Vault adventure cover

More info for Keys From the Golden Vault - the next D&D adventure book - has emerged ahead of its release this February.

Revealed via an official website for retailers, the blurb for Keys From the Golden Vault promises 13 standalone quests that can be inserted into any D&D campaign or world. It also divulges the identity of the eponymous 'Golden Vault' itself, describing it as a secret organization that is all about "pursuing fabulous treasures and stopping dire threats."

Although they're designed for characters from level 1 - 11, these missions are "daunting" so will require lots of Oceans 11-style planning over in-world maps. Because no heist would be complete without it all going wrong, adventures in Keys From the Golden Vault also feature multiple paths to success (a feature that's becoming increasingly common for modern Dungeons and Dragons books).

Standard and alternate covers for the book (which can be pre-ordered for 10% less at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now) have also been revealed. The first shows off characters rappelling into a building like a scene from Mission Impossible whilst a demonic quasit patrols the area, and the latter focuses on a stylized golden keyhole.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

"Some jobs require more than simply wielding a sword or slinging a spell," the blurb reads. "Whether it’s procuring a well-guarded item or obtaining crucial information from an imprisoned contact, these tasks require careful planning and flawless execution. The secretive organization called the Golden Vault specializes in hiring crews for such jobs, and for the most daunting assignments - pursuing fabulous treasures and stopping dire threats - that crew is your characters… These adventures can be placed in any setting and you can run them as one-shot games or link them together into a campaign. This book also includes in-world maps to help players plan their heists, plus advice for running nontraditional games with high risks and huge rewards."



Available from the Wizards Play Network (opens in new tab), this drop (first spotted (opens in new tab) by Wargamer) marks the second time info for Keys From the Golden Vault has been revealed in an appropriately underhand manner; late last year, Amazon posted the Keys From the Golden Vault release date by surprise.

It's also the first book announcement since the D&D OGL controversy blew up across social media in January. Neither publisher Wizards of the Coast or online service D&D Beyond have mentioned it on their websites or social media accounts.

