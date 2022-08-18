D&D Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will launch December 6 with a tie-in board game

Wizards Presents gave us our first real look at the upcoming D&D Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen adventure today, with insights into players' campaigns through a war-torn Krynn at the start of the legendary War of the Lance. Perhaps the biggest reveal, though, was that December 6 release date and digital bundle announcement. The next D&D book will be available in a print and digital package, and pre-orders are live now (opens in new tab). Those who pre-order will have early access to a digital unlock from November 22.

That's not all, though. Shadow of the Dragon Queen will also be accompanied by a board game entitled Warriors of Krynn. The strategy game can be played out separately to the main campaign, but can also be used alongside your traditional adventure to play out battle scenes, we learned today. A Deluxe Edition of both the D&D Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen campaign and board game will be available for $154.98.

D&D Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen will be available with three covers; a standard sales cover, an alternate, and a special edition version available only in the Deluxe package. The 224 page hard cover book takes players back to a classic Dragon Lance setting, to a world of blazing conflict and desperate battles. The Dragon Queen's armies are advancing on Solamnia, with the main campaign taking place early in the War of the Lance and surrounding the Red Dragon Army's first incursion into the heroic region.

The magnitude of this war can't be understated - the world is on the line for you and your fellow adventurers. That means you'll be facing some heavy threats along your journey. Lord Soth will be returning for the Shadow of the Dragon Queen campaign, and Wizards Presents gave us a first look at Kensol the Fire Eyes, a major threat throughout the story.

The Warriors of Krynn board game has been designed to compliment this main campaign. Players can withdraw from their traditional setup for intense battles played out over the board itself, taking their characters, progress and results with them between the two mediums. However, both D&D Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen and Warriors of Krynn can be played separately from one another as well. The board game will feature hand illustrated cards, miniatures running at standard scale, and six heroes to choose from.

Wizards Presents also treated us to a range of announcements for one of the best card games - Magic: The Gathering.