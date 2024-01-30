Daisy Ridley doesn't know who else will be back for her new Star Wars movie: "It will probably be different people"

Daisy Ridley has revealed that while she doesn't know who's joining her in the galaxy far, far away for her new Rey movie, it's not likely to be the cast from the sequel trilogy.

"It will probably be different people, I imagine. I don't know if it's the same or different," she told the Happy Sad Confused podcast . "Crew wise, cast wise… So it's all an adventure."

Ridley received her fair share of backlash during her first outing as Rey, but that wasn't enough to put her off returning to the role. She added, "I was always thrilled to be part of it. Even when it's divisive. I feel like generally people are good and I feel like people are receptive and interested. And, honestly, if it wasn't a story worth telling I wouldn't be doing it. It's a fun direction."

Directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who previously helmed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, and written by Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight, Ridley's new Star Wars movie will be set 15 years after the events of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker and see Rey as a Jedi master training Force newbies at a Jedi Academy and attempting to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Ridley starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker) as the scavenger-turned-Jedi, alongside John Boyega as reformed Storm Trooper Finn, Oscar Isaac as Resistance fighter pilot Poe, and Adam Driver as the antagonistic Kylo Ren.

While we wait for the new Rey movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows on the way.