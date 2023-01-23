Daisy Ridley's thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker will make you rethink Rey's ending

Daisy Ridley has shared her thoughts on Rey's ending in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In an interview with Rolling Stone (opens in new tab), Ridley was asked how she felt about the message in The Last Jedi vs. the message in The Rise of Skywalker – which sees Rey take the name Skywalker and wield a yellow lightsaber. The actor explained that her character being a descendant of Empire Palpatine doesn't necessarily mean she was destined to be a villain – and that she can be whoever she wants to be.

"Well, J.J. [Abrams] was the one who was like, 'She is of no one,' so it wasn't just The Last Jedi where that was the message. What was interesting about the last one, for me, was that you can be a hero and not come from anywhere or you can be a hero and come from literally the worst person in the universe," Ridley explained.

You're not your parents, you're not your grandparents, you're not your bloodline and you're not the generations before you. So, I always was like, 'Sure.' But it's beyond my pay grade. I say the words, do the thing. I do love the version of, you can be anyone you want to be, but I also love the version where you can rectify wrongs and can't help what you're born into."

Ridley can be seen next in Sometimes I Think About Dying, a romantic dramedy that had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

