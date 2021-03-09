Cyborg teaser shows off new scenes from Zack Snyder's Justice League

And then there were none. Zack Snyder's Justice League has released a series of character-focused trailers and, one could argue, they've saved the best for last. Ray Fisher's Cyborg, who is set to have a larger role in the HBO Max release, is the focus of a new teaser that includes a glimpse at a handful of new scenes.

In the 30-second spot, which you can see below, Vic Stone – better known to fans as Cyborg – is surrounded by visions of his family. Accompanying the touching scene is a series of inspiring quotes from his loved ones. The hero, it seems, is powered by more than just a Mother Box.

"I'm not broken, and I'm not alone." #Cyborg #SnyderCut

Previous teasers have included the likes of a lightning-fast look at Flash, a brooding Batman intro, and a Superman segment. Now, the League has come together – just in time for the imminent arrival of a newly-designed Steppenwolf.

It's not all good news, however. A recent HBO Max slip-up saw the hotly anticipated arrival released early on the streamer. Fans who went to watch Tom & Jerry were instead met by the four-hour superhero extravaganza, though HBO Max insisted in a statement that it was only available "for a few minutes."

Sister publication Total Film recently spoke to director Zack Snyder, who hinted just how wildly different the the original 2017 theatrical release (helmed by Joss Whedon after Snyder departed the project) is compared to the 2021 release.

"They pretty much touched every shot, whether it was for ADR or whatever," Snyder said. "I think my movie is a chance to get into the characters and the story beats a lot more."

Those teasers have certainly hit the mark in that regard. Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on HBO Max in the US and on-demand in most territories worldwide on March 18.

