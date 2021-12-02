Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod will let you live in V's head just like Keanu Reeves

A Cyberpunk 2077 VR mod is coming from a seasoned creator, and it could be playable as early as January.

Modder Luke Ross, who previously created the R.E.A.L. VR mods for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, confirmed to PC Gamer that Cyberpunk 2077 is his next project after being selected in a poll by his Patreon subscribers. He's built up his own "VR injection framework" for getting virtual reality working in games which were not built for it, and he says Cyberpunk 2077's REDengine 4 shouldn't be particularly tough to work with (which isn't to say that any of his projects are easy).

"One major bonus about CP2077 is that it's already played in first person, which is very good for VR immersiveness, unlike for example the Mafia Trilogy [which he also ported to VR] where I had to implement my own 'fake-first-person' camera," Ross told PC Gamer.

Ross admitted that he's avoided modding Cyberpunk 2077 so far because of both its technical instability at launch and the big changes developer CD Projekt Red has made since then. Still, he's hoping to get it out before the next major update for the game arrives in the first quarter of 2022.

