Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty currently has free Witcher-themed goodies up for grabs

It seems that CD Projekt Red has found itself in a rather generous mood in the run-up to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty's launch, as it's currently giving away a bunch of free in-game goodies.

As for what's up for grabs, there's a rather slick Rarog Vest available to all Phantom Liberty players. Those who've played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt can also claim some nifty Witcher-themed equipment, including a Wild Hunt Jacket and Gwynbleidd, a sword that's "inspired by the legendary White Wolf himself".

Also, if you've delved into Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, you can also bag the Scorch pistol to "unleash hellfire on your enemies" or be the envy of all of Night City with a stylish green Gwent t-shirt.

Register for MY REWARDS with @GOGcom and claim unique in-game swag & digital goodies for Cyberpunk 2077 and the spy-thriller adventure Phantom Liberty! These goodies are available across PC and all supported consoles.➡️ https://t.co/mAL342KoIt pic.twitter.com/ZvWRAbWMDuJune 12, 2023 See more

To claim these, you'll have to sign up for CD Projekt Red's My Rewards scheme if you haven't done so already. The rewards are available across GoG, Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and PlayStation, and the steps you'll need to follow for each platform are outlined over on the official Cyberpunk 2077 website.

As revealed during yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is releasing in just a few months on September 26. Having recently gone hands-on with the ambitious expansion, our own Rollin Bishop said in his Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty preview, "The spy-thriller story certainly has my attention, so too does the densely packed new area of Night City, which we'll be able to explore through this expansion, but it's the broader changes that have gotten me excited to jump back into the RPG."

It seems the sweeping changes that CD Projekt Red is implementing have also got Cyberpunk 2077 fans hyped, so much so that it's been dubbed Cyberpunk 2.0.

See what else the Witcher studio currently has in the works with our guide to upcoming CD Projekt Red games.