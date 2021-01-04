Cyberpunk 2077 is playable in third person thanks to this mod

A new mod for Cyberpunk 2077 has been developed which allows players to play the game in third-person mode.

The mod is only available for PC players and is labelled as a “work in progress”, so don’t expect seamless results just yet, but you can check out the impressive effort in the video down below.

The mod was created by Jelle Bakker and can be found on Nexus Mods where it already has over 2,000 downloads. The modification allows PC players of Cyberpunk 2077, to move the default first-person camera to behind their avatar and explore Night City from a whole new perspective, as well as admire their customised character.

To run the mod successfully, players must also download other updates such as the Cyber Engine Tweaks, which you can read about in our guide to the best Cyberpunk 2077 mods, which automatically fixed any performance issues and bugs in the game (eg: dropped frame rates, etc.), and keeps the third-person mode running smoothly.

Once the mod and tweaks have been downloaded, players can start the game up as usual and then hit B to swap into third-person mode. Hitting B again will also switch between 4 different camera views.

It is worth noting though that since Cyberpunk 2077 was designed to be played mostly in first-person perspective, so you probably shouldn’t have this mode active throughout the whole game, as there are a few instances of clipping and other small glitches that can be seen in the video embedded above. Although this mod works well if you’re just walking around the city, things can apparently get worse if you move quickly or suddenly, for example in a chase or combat scene.

CD Projekt Red's highly anticipated RPG has had a tumultuous launch, with Sony pulling the game from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft offering refunds to those who bought the game on Xbox, and the developers having to issue a statement apologising for the state of the game - all within the first month of release.

For more on CD Projekt Red's prominet RPG, check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review.