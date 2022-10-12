Cyberpunk 2077 has a save rescue plan for Stadia players

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game to offer Google Stadia players a way to get their save files off the soon-to-be-shuttered service.

Developer CD Projekt Red recently updated its save file guide (opens in new tab) with detailed steps on evacuating Stadia saves via Google Takeout, a data export service. This allows Stadia players to continue their save on PC, albeit with quite a bit of doing, and CDPR's cross-progression allows for console transfers from there.

Here's how that process looks:

Log into Google Takeout and, under "Create a new export," deselect all platforms and then add Stadia. Continue to the next step.

Choose an export destination (where you want the file to go) and set frequency to "Export once" using a .zip file type with a 2GB size, then "Create export."

Find the downloaded file on your PC at the destination you set, then extract it (using WinRAR, 7-Zip, etc.). To find your save file, navigate to the folder: Takeout/Stadia/GAMING/GAME_SAVE/. If you had other Stadia saves apart from Cyberpunk 2077, they may appear here as well.

Once you find your Cyberpunk 2077 game saves, extract the files for each to separate folders. From there, copy and paste those folders into the folder at this path: %userprofile%\Saved Games\CD Projekt Red\Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red shared an image of one save in a sample folder, stressing that multiple save files shouldn't be nested inside a folder.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

If all goes well, your PC build of Cyberpunk 2077 (whatever storefront you play it through) should recognize your save. If you play on console, you can then use cross-progression to sync your files with your GOG account and bring them to your console of choice. You'll need CDPR's REDLauncher installed to store cross-platform saves in the cloud.

To jump to console, first start Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, open the REDlauncher, enable cross-platform saves under settings, and load the save file you just exported and pasted over. Save again to make sure, then check and see if your save is accessible via the cloud on PlayStation or Xbox.

Word of Stadia shutting down blindsided many game developers who were actively creating new games for the platform. Ubisoft is working on a way to let players use Ubisoft Connect to transfer Stadia saves to PC, and The Elder Scrolls Online players can also transfer their progress off the platform.