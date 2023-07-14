Cyberpunk 2077 finally makes it to 'Very Positive' overall reviews on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 has finally achieved a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam, over two years removed from its launch.

As Cyberpunk 2077 fans first noted earlier today, the action-RPG has finally risen to a 'Mostly Positive' review aggregate on Steam after half a million reviews and over two years. CD Projekt community director Marcin Momot thanked the Cyberpunk 2077 community in the tweet below, praising their acknowledgment of "all the hard work the team has put in over the years since release."

Cyberpunk 2077 Steam reviews are now sitting at "Very Positive" with 80% of all scores being favourable. Thank you all for acknowledging all the hard work the team has put in over the years since the release!❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8MmyNoyflJuly 14, 2023 See more

Recent reviews on Steam are admittedly a bit hit and miss in their nature of addressing the actual nature of the game. "I can't stop jacking. I'm serious. I see a port and I have to jack it. Any opportunity to jack it, i do. I love when the story makes me jack it. honestly, i'm addicted to jacking it," reads one review. "Panam," reads another.

It's quite the transformation for CD Projekt's RPG, which was largely criticized at launch in December 2020 by both players and critics alike for elements like bugs. A CD Projekt lead recently claimed it became "cool" to hate on Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, which caused players to speak out against the remark, reminding the developer of the true state of the game at launch.

For instance, players were swift to remind the developer that Cyberpunk 2077 was pulled from the PlayStation Store over performance issues, an unprecedented instance for a game of any size. CD Projekt was also quick to issue refunds just a few months after launch for players who were unsatisfied with the state of the game on various platforms, an extremely rare case in the games industry.

Over two years on though, things have largely been turned around for Cyberpunk 2077. All the attention is now on Phantom Liberty, the upcoming expansion for the game, which is garnering a lot of positive attention from players in the runup to launch later this year on September 26. It might largely be positive feedback now, but Cyberpunk 2077 players aren't ready to act like the disastrous launch period didn't happen.

