Cyberpunk 2077 dev officially kills Elon Musk cameo theory: "Who came up with this nonsense?"

The topic of whether business magnate Elon Musk is truly in Cyberpunk 2077 can finally be put to rest, as a CD Projekt Red developer has confirmed that he definitely isn't.

In the years since Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched, the internet has been rife with speculation about whether a certain NPC is modeled after Musk. The NPC appears very briefly in the game and is hardly the point of focus in that one scene, but it's been enough to convince some folks that it's definitely Musk himself, especially since the recent revelation that the Twitter, ahem, X, CEO, demanded he be added into the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 senior quest designer Patrick K. Mills has officially confirmed it isn't him. In a reply to a fan who noticed the Elon Musk doppelganger has apparently been removed from the game, Mills said, "That wasn't Elon musk, it looks nothing like him. Who came up with this nonsense?"

Personally, I'm inclined to agree with Mills here. The NPC bears a vague resemblance to Musk and just about every other middle-aged white dude with brown hair. Zoomed in, the NPC's face actually looks very little like Musk's. Here's a comparison shot put together by Kazuliski, the YouTuber behind the above video breaking down the fan theory:

Almost nothing alike, right? And now with Mills' comment, it's safe to say any real or imagined resemblance between this Cyberpunk 2077 NPC and Musk is pure coincidence. Time for bed, internet rumor.

