Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course wins Best Game Expansion at the Golden Joystick Awards

Better late than never, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course won the Best Game Expansion award at the Golden Joystick Awards 2022.

It's been a long wait for Cuphead fans. The game originally launched in 2017, which means it took nearly five years for this long-awaited expansion to arrive. It seemed to be worth the wait, however, as the new character, stages, and bosses were very well-received indeed.

Not quite as broad an expansion of past winners like last year's Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island, The Delicious Last Course is instead a quintessential Cuphead experience, building on the chaotic gameplay and iconic style that set the original game apart. Our friends at Edge Magazine described it as "Cuphead distilled: an amalgamation of the best bits of the base game, with few of its shortcomings," an expansion that offers a little extra "depth of flavor."

To claim this win, Cuphead had some big names to beat. The other nominees for Best Game Expansion were Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, GTA Online: The Contract, Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, and Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires. Those are some major, enduring names across the best of PC and console gaming, from studios and games that know a little about how to craft an excellent add-on, making developer Studio MDHR's win all the more impressive.

The full list of nominations was as follows:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (Winner)

GTA Online: The Contract

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires

Of course, this isn't the first time that the studio has shown up at the Golden Joystick Awards - back in 2017, Cuphead claimed two awards, taking home Best Visual Design and Xbox Game of the Year. We might have had our last course, but it seems likely that isn't the last we've heard of Studio MDHR.

