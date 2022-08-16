Cult of the Lamb players freak over scientifically-accurate poop-eating animals

Spooky indie Cult of the Lamb features scientifically accurate detail in which some of the animal protagonists in the game want to eat their own poop - and players are struggling to process it.

As pointed out by Twitter user and scientist @ DrACConway (opens in new tab), who retweeted a screenshot of the game, it’s actually scientifically accurate that donkey-looking character Maar wants to "eat a meal of poop."

If you didn’t know, as Dr. Conway explains, "monogastric hindgut fermenting species" such as donkeys, horses, rabbits, and more, regularly engage in the activity of 'coprophagy' aka "eating their own poo nuggets." What this means is that if the animal gets a bit peckish, it’s not actually that weird for them to snack on their own droppings so they can absorb any nutrients they may have missed the first time around.

So basically this game looks both wicked cute AND scientifically accurate. And that makes my little nerd heart sing. #CultoftheLambAugust 10, 2022 See more

We’ll end the poop talk here and talk here and instead tell you more about Cult of the Lamb which was finally released into the world last week. Developed by Massive Monster and published by Devolver Digital, Cult of the Lamb is a rogue-like which sees players take on the role of a possessed lamb as they are tasked with starting their own cult. Daily responsibilities include performing dark rituals, giving sermons to your flock, and destroying any non-believers.

Cult of the Lamb has understandably established its own cult following already with the developer putting out a wholesome tweet (opens in new tab) thanking fans just yesterday. "The support you've given us has been unbelievable!", the tweet read. Fans of the game, and the scientific fact featured above, have also expressed their love via some fan-art shared to the Cult of the Lamb subreddit (opens in new tab). Peek at your own risk.