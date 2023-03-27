CS:GO players spent literal days farming hours for CS2 beta keys, now Valve says it doesn't count

Valve has confirmed that idling in CS:GO isn't going to increase your chances of getting into the Counter Strike 2 beta.

For the uninitiated, last week Valve announced Counter Strike 2 alongside a limited beta that started immediately. Several factors play into your chances of being sent an invite, and your "recent playtime on Valve official servers" is a big one. Of course, that resulted in many CS:GO players simply idling in an effort to boost their playtime and snag themselves a beta key, but Valve has now revealed that you're not doing yourself any favors with this method. In fact, nothing you're doing on Valve's servers counts toward your eligibility for the beta.

"PSA: Idling on official matchmaking servers in CS:GO does not increase your chances of making into the CS2 Limited Test," reads a tweet (opens in new tab) from the official Counter Strike Twitter account. "The playtime that counts was your playtime prior to the start of the Limited Test."

That, needless to say, sucks for everyone who's been feverishly racking up time in CS:GO hoping to get into the Counter Strike 2 beta. But that's fine: everyone's being super chill about the whole situation and no one seems all that bothered at all.

Kidding:

you're telling me I just played 8 hours of Arms Race for nothing??? pic.twitter.com/EkuI0KKXouMarch 27, 2023 See more

wtf... pic.twitter.com/gHqRdvskQKMarch 27, 2023 See more

You’re telling me my 50 Danger Zone hours in the last 4 days doesn’t count….March 27, 2023 See more

Me realizing i wasted 4 hours to get global in Wingman pic.twitter.com/LdVMyz9pW5March 27, 2023 See more

CS2 Twitter to idlers: pic.twitter.com/A2yOIdQ5IHMarch 27, 2023 See more

The only thing that might soothe the sting here is a reminder that yes, after all this time, Counter Strike 2 is real and it's due out this Summer. There's also a more open beta soon to be revealed, so we'll keep y'all updated on that when we know more. For now, and I mean this with love, there just might be some grass outside that needs touching.

Here's the only proper way to access the Counter Strike 2 Limited Test.