Here's how to access the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test

The Counter-Strike 2 limited test is here, allowing a select few to try out the next generation of Valve's FPS before its release this summer.

Announced alongside the new game, the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test is described as the start of the journey, available to "select CS:GO players." Valve will be using the testing period to evaluate various features and iron out any issues before launch.

How do I access the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test?

Valve's put together a handy FAQ (opens in new tab) outlining how you'll be able to get access to the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test. In the guide, it confirms that players will be selected "based on a number of factors deemed important by the Counter-Strike 2 development team." Those factors will include (but will not be limited to) "recent playtime on official Valve servers, trust factor, and Steam account standing."

In short, you're more likely to get access if you're a regular, long-term player who's nice to play alongside.

If you're added to the Test, you'll get a notification in the CS:GO main menu, but if you're not lucky enough to get in the first time round, don't worry - "more players will be added to the Limited Test over time."

What's in the Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test?

The test will run until the game's expected launch in Summer 2023, and more features will be added over time. To start with, however, Valve says you'll only be able to play Deathmatch and Unranked Competitive game modes, via the iconic Dust2 map.

You'll have access to your full CS:GO inventory, and will maintain cross-progression with the current 'core' game, with the ability to switch back and forth between them.

Valve's been teasing Counter-Strike 2 for a little while now, with a trademark issued earlier this month.