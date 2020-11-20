CrossfireX has been delayed to 2021

CrossfireX has been delayed to launch in 2021, developer Smilegate announced through Twitter just yesterday.

You can see the full announcement from Smilegate just below. The developer chalks the delay up to the challenges and difficulties posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 earlier this year, and the delay will allow the developer to "deliver the Crossfire experience our console team set out to create."

An important announcement regarding #CrossfireX's development: pic.twitter.com/8L1qzgcHvwNovember 19, 2020

Currently, CrossfireX is set to release on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, as well as PC. From the sounds of the statement on Twitter, it would seem as though the development team for CrossfireX need a little more time to perfect the experience on the console side of things.

If you're unfamiliar with what CrossfireX actually is, it's a first-person shooter in the vein of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with twitch-based movement giving way to rapid gameplay. Features editor Josh West played the multiplayer component of CrossfireX last year, writing that it was a "a solid, but otherwise unspectacular, old-school first-person shooter at a time where the genre feels like it is in the midst of a long-overdue evolution."

Additionally, CrossfireX also has campaign component, developed by none other than Control studio Remedy Entertainment. We've seen nothing of the campaign for the game so far, but it's exciting to think that the a storied action developer like Remedy is getting the chance to flex their muscles in the FPS genre.

