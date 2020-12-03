Crimson Desert is the next game from the developer of Black Desert Online

The developers of Black Desert Online are teasing their next project. Pearl Abyss showed off the teaser trailer for a new game earlier today ahead of a full reveal later this month.

The teaser for the game, titled Crimson Desert, focuses on three Gaelic-looking symbols that depict a wolf, an owl, and a deer. According to a press release, those animal figures express the relationship between the three regions of Pywel, the world in which the new game appears to be set.

We don't know much else, but the description under the teaser on YouTube says that "Crimson Desert is an upcoming open world action-adventure game." That sounds as though it's probably drawn at least some inspiration from Pearl Abyss' 2015 MMORPG, Black Desert Online, although there's no suggestion so far that the new project will share in its predecessor's multiplayer roots.

Whatever shape Crimson Desert is destined to take, we'll find out more next week. Pearl Abyss says that a full trailer, which will feature an in-depth look at gameplay and presumably reveal more information about Pywel, will premiere during The Game Awards. That event is due to take place on December 10 at 16:00 PST/19:00EST/00:00, and Crimson Desert isn't the only thing we're expecting to see. Most notably, both Tom Holland and Eddie Vedder will be making appearances at the show, which has fans speculating we could be getting news relating to both The Last of Us Part II and the Uncharted movie.

