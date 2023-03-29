Is Crime Boss: Rockay City on PS5, PS4, and Xbox is the question players are starting to ask, after the game made its recent debut on PC. With an all-star cast including Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, and even Vanilla Ice, this combination of strategy, heists, and turf wars has certainly been grabbing attention since it was first revealed. It's the sort of release that's a natural fit on PC, but will it be coming to consoles as well? We've got the current details of the Crime Boss: Rockay City release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with confirmation of the formats where you'll be able to lead protagonist Travis Baker to become the King of Rockay City.

Is Crime Boss: Rockay City coming to consoles

Crime Boss: Rockay City is already out on PC, and although the reception has been somewhat mixed so far, we can tell you from our previous hands-on that it's a '90s fever dream FPS heist 'em up that's as wild as it is weird. But will console players also be able to try it out? Well, according to the game's official website (opens in new tab) the Crime Boss: Rockay City release date on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be in June 2023, so as long as that release window doesn't slip there are only a couple of months to wait for current-gen console owners. The news is less good for those who are still on PS4 and Xbox One, as there have been no plans announced to bring the game to those platforms – so if you want to start kicking down doors with Michael Madsen and co, you'll need to upgrade your system.



Want to know what's next for the game? Then check out our exclusive interview where the Crime Boss: Rockay City roadmap is outlined by the director and involves "Chuck Norris riding a horse through a nightclub".



