Create your own levels with Super Mario Maker 2, $8 off for Amazon Prime members

Super Mario Maker 2 is about to hit the Nintendo Switch, and it'll bring a wealth of tools to create your own challenging levels with it. And if you're an Amazon Prime member there's even better news. Even though Prime Day in July will (hopefully) bring lots of special Amazon Prime Day game deals , Prime members can get a healthy - and exclusive - $8 off Super Mario Maker 2 right now, bringing the price of the game down to just $51.99 at checkout. That's a great discount off a game so new it's not even been released yet, and put you in a great mood when it does land next week on June 28.

We praised the original Super Mario Maker for being "incredibly friendly and easy to use," as well as offering "constant" feedback and encouragement on user creations. "Creating something memorable is one of the hardest things in the world, but Super Mario Maker wants you to know that it's not only possible, but you're just as capable as any of Nintendo's designers," we wrote in our review.

It looks like the same will hold true for the sequel, which will expand even further on the items available for players to construct their own levels. There's also a new single-player story campaign that acts as a story mode where Mario is working to rebuild Princess Peach's Castle. It'll easily become your next addiction, so shaving a few bucks off of its normal retail price is a boon for anyone looking to pick it up as soon as it debuts.

Of course, you could wait and see what exactly those Amazon Prime Day game deals might be in a couple of weeks, but this is an exclusive deal that stands out, so we'd recommend striking while the iron's hot.