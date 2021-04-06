Crash Bandicoot 4 PC mod turns Crash into Mario

A Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time mod for PC has swapped the titular marsupial for Nintendo mascot Super Mario.

The mod, which is almost identical to the original game aside from the obvious character swap, was uploaded to YouTube by UnrealPC , whose channel also features several other Mario mod showcases.

Mario manages to expertly recreate all of Crash’s move sets including his signature spin and body slam as he navigates the Rude Awakening level in Crash Bandicoot 4. Seems like Aku Aku never got the memo though, as his dialogue still refers to Mario as Crash. We’ll cut him some slack though, considering he gives Crash more than a few second chances throughout the game.

In the comments of the video, fans were sounding off about which iconic video game protagonist was their favourite, as well as one user joking that “Mario straight up abandoned Nintendo after they told him about March 31st” making reference to Nintendo’s decision to pull Super Mario 3D All-Stars from stores after March 31 2021.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time made its way to next-gen consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch last month, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions all allowing for free PS4/Xbox One upgrades to those who already own the game. As for PC, Crash Bandicoot 4 was confirmed to be making its way to PC on March 26, via Battle.Net.

The multidimensional marsupial also celebrated a milestone lately after the first Crash Bandicoot game reached its 25th anniversary. To celebrate the occasion, the game’s developer Toys for Bob added two new skins for Crash and Coco into Crash 4.

You can see exactly what changes were made to the PS5 upgrade in this Crash Bandicoot 4 PS5 comparison.