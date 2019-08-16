Cosplaying ducks just took bathtime to a whole new level

The '90s had Pogs, the '00s had Tech Decks, and apparently 2019 has cosplaying ducks - I'm not complaining. Tubbz is a new line of collectible toy ducks from Numskull Designs, modeled after various pop culture figures from video games, movies, and comic books. Some of the designs include Spyro the Dragon, Crash Bandicoot, a whole bunch of Borderlands 3 characters, and Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, complete with wizard hat and smoking pipe.

The complete range of collectible cosplaying ducks features main characters from a bunch of different pop culture franchises like Ghostbusters, Skyrim, and Fallout. The ducks appear well-made and intricately designed, with iconic outfits and accessories that go far beyond your typical, run-of-the-mill cosplaying ducks.

Numskull is a designer and manufacturer of officially licensed merchandise for passionate pop-culture collectors. The website says each toy duck in the Tubbz line is made from high-quality PVC and includes a bathtub display stand, which is something we never could have imagined would one day exist, but nonetheless makes these a prime addition to any self-respecting bath enthusiast.

Even if you aren't much of a collector, the promotional website for the toy ducks is worth a look, if only for the gloriously punny product descriptions. I particularly enjoyed "QUACKOUKEN!" for Street Fighter's Ryu and "One pond to rule them all" for Frodo Baggins. If a toy duck does happen to tickle your fancy, you can have any one of them for $13.