Conan the Barbarian and Marvel Comics will apparently part ways in July

It seems the end of an era is at hand as Conan the Barbarian is once again leaving Marvel Comics, with the license presumably returning to owners Conan Properties. Marvel originally began publishing Conan comics in the '70s, though that license expired in the '90s. Marvel picked up Conan's comic book license again, with new publications starting in 2019.

Now it appears that Marvel's Conan license is expiring again - though the publisher is couching the announcement in somewhat vague terms.

"This July, Jason Aaron’s epic King Conan #6 will mark the end of Marvel Comics' new adventures into the Hyborian Age," reads Marvel's announcement, which does not specifically state outright that Marvel's license to publish new comic books about the character is expiring, however that's the most straightforward interpretation of Marvel's press release.

King Conan #6 was originally scheduled for release in May, but will now go on sale on July 6. Technically, this means that King Conan #6 actually won't be Conan's final Marvel Comics appearance after all (assuming there are no more scheduling changes), as July 13's Savage Avengers #3 will include Conan in its cast as per the issue's solicitation text.

Interestingly, Marvel's announcement doesn't mention the upcoming volume of Savage Avengers, which kicks off with a new Savage Avengers #1 on May 18. Conan plays a central role in the series as he did its last volume. However, Newsarama has learned that Conan will still play a part in Savage Avengers and Marvel plans to provide more info about that series and Conan's role in it in the coming days.

Beyond the last few planned appearances for Conan in new Marvel Comics stories, the publisher still has some reprint volumes of its classic '70s Conan the Barbarian comics planned for release through December.

Here's the list of announced trades, with release dates where applicable:

Conan the Barbarian Epic Collection: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 6 - Vengeance in Asgalun TPB (September 2022)

Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC (Art Adams cover)

Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 8 HC (Geoff Isherwood cover)

Conan the King: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 1 HC (John Buscema cover)

King Conan TPB King Conan Chronicles Epic Collection: Phantoms and Phoenixes TPB

Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 9 HC (Michael Higgins cover)

Conan the Barbarian: The Original Marvel Years Omnibus Vol. 10 HC (Todd McFarlane cover - December 2022)

Yep, that's right - the Toddfather himself is capping off what appears to be the final publication in Marvel's run of classic Conan reprints.

Stay tuned to Newsarama for more as this story develops.

Whatever's coming next for the Savage Avengers, the Avengers franchise itself will be caught up in AXE: Judgment Day's August and September tie-ins.