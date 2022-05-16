The Celestials pass Judgment on the Avengers, Spider-Man, and X-Men in August and September

AXE: Judgment Day is Marvel's big summer event for 2022, and after spending all of July with the X-Men in a series of tie-ins, the publisher is previewing the solicitations for its August and September AXE: Judgment Day tie-ins. August's AXE: Judgment Day books are once again heavily X-Men oriented, but in September the crossover is finally bringing in the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the Fantastic Four as well for their own forays into the summer event.

On top of that, Marvel has also released the solicitation information for the main series issues for August and September - August 3's AXE: Judgment Day #3 and September 14's #4, respectively - which establish exactly what 'Judgment Day' means as part of the event title. According to those solicitations, the Celestial Progenitor will arise and pass judgment over all the people of Earth, weighing their past misdeeds and actions to determine their worth.

For most of August, the Progenitor will be judging the X-Men, as AXE: Judgment Day ties into August 17's Wolverine #24, August 31's X-Force #31, and August 31's X-Men #14, before moving into September with AXE: Death to the Mutants #2, Marauders #6, X-Men Red #6, all arriving on September 7, and September 14's Immortal X-Men #6.

On that note, September 7's Fantastic Four AXE: Judgment Day tie-in from writer David Pepose and artist Juan Caball was previously announced, with a focus on Sue Richards as she defends the Baxter Building amid the events of AXE: Judgment Day.

September will also bring tie-ins in September 21's Avengers #60 in which guest creators Mark Russell and Greg Land tell a Hawkeye story, and finally, September 28's Amazing Spider-Man #10, which will apparently involve Peter Parker once again confronting the fallout of the death of his former lover Gwen Stacy.

Here are Marvel's early August and September solicitations for its AXE: Judgment Day tie-ins:

AXE: JUDGMENT DAY #3 & #4

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MARK BROOKS

The Celestial known as the Proginator will rise to usher in the second act of the event where various heroes and villains stand for judgment. Defending their past actions and mistakes in fascinating ways, these hard-hitting stories will impact various ongoing titles in thrilling tie-in issues.

WOLVERINE #24

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The Hand's Hellbride returns for revenge on Wolverine and Solem. But with Earth reeling from the revelations of A.X.E., a dire play from the Best There Is may be the planet's last, best hope!

X-FORCE #31

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by ROBERT GILL Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Kraven's mutant hunt continues. Mutants have staked their claim as the dominant species. That just means it's time for Kraven to prove once more he's the apex predator. Don't miss this Kraven tale unlike any other, sure to reverberate for decades to come.

X-MEN #14

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

Are ANY of the X-Men right? Writer Gerry Duggan and artist C.F. Villa explore one of the most heated X-Men debates in X-MEN #14. Only one can judge them and the Day of Judgment is here, for good or ill, and the newest team of X-Men must face the truth about themselves and what they have done.

AXE: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #2

Written by KIERON GILLEN Art by GUIU VILANOVA

Cover by ESAD RIBIĆ

The Celestials said, "Correct excess deviation." Now, the hour of judgment is upon the Eternals. Have they done enough? And does overcompensating at this late hour make it better, or make it worse?

FANTASTIC FOUR #47

Written by DAVID PEPOSE

Art by JUANN CABAL Cover by CAFU

With judgment looming over the Marvel Universe, Reed Richards has locked himself in his Think Tank in search of answers. But with the fate of humanity on the line, what happens when Oubliette Midas sets her sights on the Baxter Building? As the Fantastic Four falls before the Exterminatrix's death traps, only one hero remains standing — but if you thought Oubliette was dangerous, it's nothing compared to what the Invisible Woman is capable of. Get ready for Die Hard in the Baxter Building. Yippie-ki-yay, Marvel Universe.

MARAUDERS #6

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by ANDREA BROCCARDO Cover by KAEL NGU

The Proginator pays a visit to the Marauders. Who will prove their right to life? Who will fail? And how excited is Orchis for a chance to scapegoat mutants for Earth's brush with destruction? All this...and Detective Lockheed!

X-MEN RED #6

Written by AL EWING

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Planet Arakko chose peace over war. Now war has chosen them. The monstrous arsenal of the Eternals is on the march. The Arakkii must defend their broken land according to the ancient laws…but against an enemy even older than they are, can the old ways win? Or is a new Arakko about to be born?

IMMORTAL X-MEN #6

Written by KIERON GILLEN

Art by LUCAS WERNECK

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Find out as Kieron Gillen and artist Lucas Werneck dare to confront Sebastian Shaw's misdeeds.

AVENGERS #60

Written by MARK RUSSELL

Art by GREG LAND

Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

The Avengers’ ace archer is back in AVENGERS #60 by guest creative team writer Mark Russell and artist Greg Land. As Judgment Day looms, Hawkeye is called upon to justify his existence. As a benchmark, Hawkeye must prove that he brings at least as much joy and usefulness to the world as a randomly chosen mailbox, which, admittedly, is a pretty high bar.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

It's time for Spider-Man to be judged in Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 and fans won’t be surprised to see which moment in Spidey’s history is going to weigh heavily on the proceedings. You don’t want to miss this very special issue that might just break your heart all over again.

