Wu-Tang Clan's ODB is your guide to the multiverse in the new Lyrical Ruckus in the City graphic novel

One of the comics highlights of late 2024 was the release of ODB: Oddities, Discord, & B-Sides – Lyrical Ruckus in the City, a graphic novel tribute to rap legend Ol' Dirty Bastard. The book reimagines New York as a fantastical place where different facets of the multiverse have collided, leading to a city where ghosts, time travellers, and superheroes share the streets of the Five Boroughs, and the late hip-hop hero (and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan) Ol' Dirty Bastard/ODB is our guide.

The genre-blending graphic anthology stars a huge cast of comics talent, and later this month five of those creators are assembling for an event in West Hollywood. Jason Pierre, Chris Robinson, Nicole Beckett, Jaxson Beckett Williams, and Messiah Jacobs will all participate in a reading, Q&A, and signing on Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7:00 pm at Book Soup.

As a teaser for the event, here's the first seven pages from one of the stories: 'Sword of the Cypher' by writer Chris Robinson and artist Chris Gooding. Check it out in the gallery below...

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press) (Image credit: Oni Press)

"A Lyrical Ruckus in the City shows our heroes in all facets of life grappling with a rapidly changing world, reminding us that everyone can make an impact," said Ruckus universe co-creator Messiah Jacobs in the book's afterword. "Ordinary becomes extraordinary. We hope that when you immerse yourself in A Lyrical Ruckus in the City, you can see the real life superhero within you."

ODB: Oddities, Discord, & B-Sides - Lyrical Ruckus in the City is out now from Oni Press.

Follow the most famous New York superhero of all with our guide to all the upcoming Spider-Man comics and collections.