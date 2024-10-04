X-Men #7 starts to answer questions about the team's headquarters and mission that have lingered since the relaunch

The X-Men have recently set up shop in a new headquarters, an abandoned Sentinel factory in Merle, Alaska, in the shadow of a massive frozen Sentinel. But how did they get there, and happened with the Sentinel that looms over the X-Men's new headquarters? Those questions will potentially receive answers in X-Men #7, and we've now got a preview of interior pages from the issue.

The unlettered pages from writer Jed MacKay, guest artist Netho Diaz, and colorist Marte Gracia show X-Men co-leaders Cyclops and Magneto getting into a heated argument with each other before having to turn and take down the massive Sentinel, apparently showing some of the origin of the new X-Men headquarters and their mission.

Check out the gallery of pages, as well as the cover by regular series artist Ryan Stegman:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Iron Night! What does the town of Merle, Alaska owe the X-Men?" asks Marvel's official description of X-Men #7. "Where did the defunct Sentinel looming over the town come from? And more importantly, what was it after?"

These questions have lingered since the start of the ongoing relaunch of the X-Men line, which focuses on three flagship titles. X-Men is the first of those titles, and so far, the story has focused largely on the idea of adult humans suddenly manifesting mutant powers. That mystery just took a turn in the most recent issue of the title, X-Men #5, which reintroduced Cassandra Nova as the villain behind the late activations of X-genes.

X-Men #7 goes on sale November 6.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.