X-Men #23 brings back a beloved '90s X-artist for the end of 'Age of Revelation'

Marvel's X-Men line is closing in on the end of its current 'Age of Revelation' storyline that flashes forward to a possible future for mutantkind. But with the story coming to its end, the publisher is setting the stage for what comes next in X-Men #23, the epilogue for 'Age of Revelation.'

The issue marks the return of artist Tony Daniel to Marvel Comics for his first interior work for the publisher in decades. Daniel's return to the X-Men franchise is especially cool coming on the heels of 'Age of Revelation,' as some of his last Marvel work was part of 1995's 'Age of Apocalypse' the precursor to the current event.

Here's an exclusive preview of X-Men #23, which is written by Jed MacKay, featuring several pages of Tony Daniel's art along with a new variant cover for the issue by Ivan Talavera:

"It's a bit of a pinch-me moment for me! It seems my career has turned full circle, having started my career at Marvel on X-Force, when I was fresh out of high school. It was a dream back then as it is for me right now, on X-Men!" says Daniel in a statement. "I couldn't be happier putting pencil to paper on the series that inspired me to pursue this profession since I first laid eyes on a tattered copy of Giant-Size X-Men a classmate brought to school in the fourth grade. I fell in love immediately and began drawing my favorite mutants on whatever paper I could find."

"And it is incredibly exciting to work with Jed MacKay, who I've been a big fan of for several years now. Reading his stories, I thought of how great it must be for his artists to work with him," Daniel continues. "The way Jed constructs his stories is an artist's dream! Jed has an amazing balance of big action and character development that I think is not just fun for the artists, but also for the fans. Jed gets what makes great comics. If we're having fun, the fans will too. I think there's a lot of fun coming from X-Men!"

X-Men #23 goes on sale January 7.