Spider-Hulk, Spider-Prowler, Count Parker, and more are the latest Spider-Man variants as the Spider-Verse and Venomverse prepare to go to war

The Spider-Verse and Venomverse are about to collide in a big battle that may indeed prove to be the capstone on the shared Spider-Venom-Verse concept (at least until Marvel finds a way to spin the web anew some time down the road). It all kicks off in the one-shot Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood, which introduces four new Spidey variants who will play a role in the story ahead.

We've got an early unlettered preview of Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood, showing off a single page for each of the one shot's four different stories: The Web Heart, Count Parker, Spider-Hulk, and Spider-Prowler.

In terms of credits, Marvel lists the one-shot's contributors as writers Chris Eliopolous (also credited as an artist), Mat Groom, and Greg Pak, as well as artists Sumit Kumar, Alan Robinson, Luciano Vecchio, and Federico Vicentini.

Check it out:

"THE WAR OF THE MULTIVERSE IS COMING! Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny…but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE!" reads Marvel's official description of Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1. "In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk? Find out inside!"

Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1 goes on sale March 5, followed by Web Of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 on April 2, with ore Spider-Verse Vs. Venomverse tie-ins yet to be announced.

