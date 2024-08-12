Uncanny X-Men #1 is the perfect comic for anyone who loved X-Men '97

If you're missing the thrill of watching X-Men '97 every week and are finding the wait for Season 2 unbearable, then fear not: there's an easy solution to get that X-Men '97 fix, and it's in the comic books. Not only does Marvel already publish an official X-Men '97 tie-in, but it has also just relaunched one of the classic mutant titles: Uncanny X-Men.

The new series, which debuted August 7, comes from the creative team of writer Gail Simone and artist David Marquez – and the X-Men '97 vibes are immaculate. From the cast of characters, to the romance, to the tone, this is the perfect comic to hand to anyone who watched the animated series and is eagerly looking for more mutant action.

Not convinced? Let's break down all the ways that Uncanny X-Men #1 is a must-read for X-Men '97 fans.

The team

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Everyone has their own platonic ideal of an X-Men team. Maybe it's the OGs: Iceman, Beast, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Angel. Perhaps you're more of a Chris Claremont-era fan or enjoyed the recent Krakoa era. Heck, maybe you like an "all sharps" team, in which case you probably want to go back and pick up Rick Remender's X-Force run, and stop reading this article.

But if you do like the mix of characters on X-Men '97, then you're going to love Uncanny X- Men. The first issue focuses squarely on Rogue, Gambit, and Wolverine as they deal with the end of Krakoa – an island mutant nation that no longer exists – and make their new home in New Orleans. Briefly stopping by is Nightcrawler, in full Rogue-support/religious mode, just as he was on the show. And Jubilee will be showing up soon.

These takes on the characters will be instantly recognizable to X-Men '97 fans. They're squarely in Marvel Comics' current continuity, but Rogue and Gambit are very much in love (more on that in a second), Wolverine is softer and more conflicted than we've seen him be in comics in years, similar to Cal Dodd's angsty performance in the show, and when Jubilee popped up in a Free Comic Book Day teaser for Uncanny X-Men a few months back, it was very much a back to basics take on the firecracker.

It's romantic

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

One of the best parts of X-Men '97 is how hard it dives into the soap opera of the comics, and Simone and Marquez absolutely nail that in Uncanny X-Men #1, even with the focus on only a trio of characters.

In fact, the Gambit and Rogue romance is arguably as good as it's ever been. It's palpable, thanks to Marquez's pencils, and it's hot. If you're still sobbing and crying because – spoiler – Gambit died on X-Men '97, you'll find some solace here, with the added bonus that this version of Rogue can actually touch Gambit.

There's one other bit that recalls the romance of X-Men '97… There's a hint of some feelings between Wolverine and Rogue, or at least there is coming from Wolverine. It might simply be concern or friendship, but if you liked the friction of Gambit/Rogue/Magneto on the show, or Cyclops/Jean/Wolverine… Well, mash them together, and you've got Logan straight third-wheelin' it in Uncanny X-Men #1.

The tone and pacing

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Based on the first issue, Uncanny X-Men is the closest to the tone and pacing of the classic Claremont era that an X-Men comic has come in years. The show achieved this as well, and if you enjoyed that aspect of the show, you'll almost certainly like it in the comic too.

How to define the Claremont vibe? It's that angsty, soap opera romance mentioned earlier. It's big, wild heroics, mixed with smaller character moments. It's humor and horror combined. And there are short-term stories that play out over the course of the issue, with long-term planning that may not pay out until months down the line.

That last part is TBC since again, we're only one issue in so far. But Simone sets up character dynamics, a new villain, and introduces four new characters at the end of the issue… These are plotlines that can easily be spun out over months or years.

It's accessible to everybody

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

This is the biggie. Uncanny X-Men #1 takes the absurdly-complicated continuity of Marvel's mutants and distills it down to the basic info you need to simply enjoy the story you're reading. That's no easy task, given the intricate storytelling of the Krakoa era that preceded this issue.

That was exactly the joy of X-Men '97 as well, which not only played off of comic book continuity with storylines based on Operation: Zero Tolerance, Inferno, and others, but also continued directly on from an animated series that went off the air in 1997. Yet it was a hit because it remembered to give you the gist of what you need to know, while also remembering to have fun. Both hardcore X-Men fans and more casual viewers had a blast watching the series because it was a good time. If you knew that Bastion's mom was wearing a visual nod to the Siege Perilous in a later episode, great. If that sentence makes no sense to you, that's fine, too. It doesn’t matter! Watch, and enjoy.

Uncanny X-Men takes that same approach, kicking things off with the team fighting a mythical snake god who possesses a second Eye of Agamotto (like the one that Doctor Strange often wears). But all you need to know is: three superheroes fight a giant snake.

That's great comics, in the same way that X-Men '97 was a great TV show. So whether you are a long-term comic book fan, or someone who watched the TV show and is looking for more of the same, pick up Uncanny X-Men #1 today, sugah. Remember it.

Uncanny X-Men #1 is out now from Marvel Comics.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.