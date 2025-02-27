Professor Xavier goes into cardiac arrest as X-Manhunt kicks off in Uncanny X-Men #11

X-Manhunt is a new event that will run through numerous titles in the current X-Men line starting with Uncanny X-Men #11, and we've got an early preview of interior pages from the story's kickoff.

In X-Manhunt, Charles Xavier will escape from the notorious Graymalkin Prison, sparking a search for the fugitive Professor X that will rope in all three main X-Men teams, starting with Uncanny X-Men #11 by writer Gail Simone, artist Javier Garrón, color artist Matthew Wilson, and letterer Clayton Cowles, with a cover by David Marquez and Wilson.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Uncanny X-Men #11 in which Xavier seemingly goes into cardiac arrest in his high-tech prison cell - but is this really the key to his escape? Check it out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"X-MANHUNT PART ONE! At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison! But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation!" reads Marvel's official description of Uncanny X-Men #11. "What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above. In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!"

Xavier was imprisoned following the end of the Krakoa Era, which concluded with Xavier turning against humanity in a last ditch effort to save the mutant nation.

Uncanny X-Men #11 goes on sale March 5.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.