The Ultimate Universe versions of Gambit and Kitty Pryde will face off against the Winter Soldier in Ultimate Wolverine #3

Marvel's relaunched Ultimate Universe enters its second full year in 2025, with Ultimate Wolverine the latest ongoing title to be set in the alternate universe. Now it seems like Marvel is going to be using the new launch to introduce the Ultimate versions of a few more famous mutants, with both Gambit and Kitty Pryde set to appear in Ultimate Wolverine #3.

"The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit!" reads the early solicitations text for the new issue. "But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?" The Winter Soldier in the new Ultimate Universe is, of course, not Bucky Barnes but a brainwashed Wolverine.

Using Ultimate Wolverine to introduce these new twists on classic mutant characters makes a lot of sense. While Peach Momoko's ongoing Ultimate X-Men continues to impress, it's notably light on big name legacy characters, instead focusing on a group of younger mutants such as Armor and Maystorm in a series that often reads more like a supernatural manga, rather than a traditional X-Men comic.

While announcing the news, Marvel also took the opportunity to share early cover art and solicitations text for March's full set of Ultimate Universe titles. You can check out the covers in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Here's Marvel's full slate of March Ultimate Universe comics. Look out for the publisher's complete March 2025 comics solicitations later in the week.

ULTIMATES #10

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

NAMOR AND THE RED SKULL!

On Sale 3/5

Captain America and the Human Torch lead a team to recruit their old comrade – Namor! But they’ll have to get through the Red Skull Gang first! ULTIMATES was recently chosen as the best comic book series of 2024 by IGN.

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #14

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

WHO IS THE PROGENITOR?

On Sale 3/19

Black Panther’s dangerous reliance on vibranium becomes even more volatile when an ancient spirit attacks Wakanda! Only the Sorcerer Supreme can help T’Challa save Wakanda – and possibly his soul – from this fiend!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #15

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by DAVID MESSINA

THE ULTIMATE SANDMAN ATTACKS!

On Sale 3/12

As the dust settles from the events of recent issues, Peter, MJ and the kids take a family vacation – but nowhere is safe for Ultimate Spider-Man! Featuring guest artist David Messina!

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #3

Written by CHRISTOPHER CONDON

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

WOLVERINE VS. GAMBIT & KITTY PRYDE!

On Sale 3/26

The Winter Soldier leads a strike against two members of the Opposition: Kitty Pryde and Gambit! But do the duo recognize the man behind the mask?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #13

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art by PEACH MOMOKO

THE MUTANT NEW WORLD ORDER?

On Sale 3/12

The start of the second year of ULTIMATE X-MEN! Chaos erupts as former Children of the Atom rise up against the society that used and abused them, just as tension between Armor and Maystorm comes to a head in an explosive confrontation!

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has planned for release.