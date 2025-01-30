Peach Momoko dresses up Phoenix, Black Cat, Wolverine, Venom, and many more in new kimono variant covers

Peach Momoko is one of Marvel's hottest creators thanks to her hit comic Ultimate X-Men, which just revealed a connection to Momoko's Demon Days (which also ties into Marvel Rivals). Now, in the same spirit of Demon Days, in which Momoko created her own version of the Marvel Universe based around Japanese mythology, the writer/artist has created 19 variant covers featuring Marvel heroes in their own custom kimono that reflect their classic costumes.

"When I drew the Marvel heroes wearing kimono, I wanted people to simply enjoy seeing the heroes wearing kimono as a fashion item," Momoko says in a statement. "I didn't want to stick to just a traditional formal image, so I tried to bring out the individuality of a super hero wearing the kimono as a very casual look. The overall design is simple, but I hope you could feel the wabi-sabi in each cover."

For those not familiar, wabi-sabi is a Japanese term for a simple, organic aesthetic that follows the natural flow of a subject.

Here's a gallery of all 19 covers, followed by a list of which title each variant belongs to, including the character depicted, all organized by date:

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

March 5

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #6 - Tigra

- Tigra Nyx #9 - Ms. Marvel

- Ms. Marvel Scarlet Witch #10 - Scarlet Witch

- Scarlet Witch Storm #6 - Storm

- Storm Uncanny X-Men #11 - Rogue

March 12

All-New Venom #4 - Venom

- Venom Phoenix #9 - Phoenix

- Phoenix X-Men #13 - Temper

March 19

Avengers #24 - Captain Marvel

- Captain Marvel Exceptional X-Men #7 - Emma Frost

- Emma Frost Magik #3 - Magik

- Magik New Champions #3 - Fantasma

- Fantasma Psylocke #5 - Psylocke

March 26

Amazing Spider-Man #70 - Black Cat

- Black Cat Daredevil #19 - Daredevil (Elektra)

- Daredevil (Elektra) Fantastic Four #30 - Invisible Woman

- Invisible Woman Incredible Hulk #23 - She-Hulk

- She-Hulk Laura Kinney: Wolverine #4 - Wolverine (Laura Kinney)

- Wolverine (Laura Kinney) Uncanny X-Men #12 - Jubilee

Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men made the list of the best comics of 2024.