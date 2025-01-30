Peach Momoko dresses up Phoenix, Black Cat, Wolverine, Venom, and many more in new kimono variant covers
"The overall design is simple, but I hope you could feel the wabi-sabi in each cover"
Peach Momoko is one of Marvel's hottest creators thanks to her hit comic Ultimate X-Men, which just revealed a connection to Momoko's Demon Days (which also ties into Marvel Rivals). Now, in the same spirit of Demon Days, in which Momoko created her own version of the Marvel Universe based around Japanese mythology, the writer/artist has created 19 variant covers featuring Marvel heroes in their own custom kimono that reflect their classic costumes.
"When I drew the Marvel heroes wearing kimono, I wanted people to simply enjoy seeing the heroes wearing kimono as a fashion item," Momoko says in a statement. "I didn't want to stick to just a traditional formal image, so I tried to bring out the individuality of a super hero wearing the kimono as a very casual look. The overall design is simple, but I hope you could feel the wabi-sabi in each cover."
For those not familiar, wabi-sabi is a Japanese term for a simple, organic aesthetic that follows the natural flow of a subject.
Here's a gallery of all 19 covers, followed by a list of which title each variant belongs to, including the character depicted, all organized by date:
March 5
- Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #6 - Tigra
- Nyx #9 - Ms. Marvel
- Scarlet Witch #10 - Scarlet Witch
- Storm #6 - Storm
- Uncanny X-Men #11 - Rogue
March 12
- All-New Venom #4 - Venom
- Phoenix #9 - Phoenix
- X-Men #13 - Temper
March 19
- Avengers #24 - Captain Marvel
- Exceptional X-Men #7 - Emma Frost
- Magik #3 - Magik
- New Champions #3 - Fantasma
- Psylocke #5 - Psylocke
March 26
- Amazing Spider-Man #70 - Black Cat
- Daredevil #19 - Daredevil (Elektra)
- Fantastic Four #30 - Invisible Woman
- Incredible Hulk #23 - She-Hulk
- Laura Kinney: Wolverine #4 - Wolverine (Laura Kinney)
- Uncanny X-Men #12 - Jubilee
Peach Momoko's Ultimate X-Men made the list of the best comics of 2024.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)