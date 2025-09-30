One of the most popular Marvel Rivals skins is coming back to comics in a new Fantastic Four story that comes with a free Malice spray

Sue Storm is known as the Invisible Woman, but this December she'll become the Invincible Woman, as Galactus sends the entire galaxy after her. As for what that entails, Sue will transform back into her villainous Malice persona, her dangerous dark side that was originally awakened by the Psycho-Man way back in the '80s.

Malice has been on the minds of fans since Marvel Rivals introduced an extremely popular variant skin for Sue Storm based on the design. What's more, the issue in which Malice returns, Fantastic Four #6 by writer Ryan North and artist Humberto Ramos, will include a code for a free Malice spray that shows her looking particularly menacing.

Here's a gallery of covers for Fantastic Four #6, along with Humberto Ramos' character design for Malice and the spray itself:

"'GET SUE STORM. SO SAYS GALACTUS!' When a message hidden in the structure of reality is decoded, Sue Storm becomes the most wanted super hero in the universe. And that makes both her – and planet Earth – a target for invasion!" reads Marvel's official description of Fantastic Four #6. "The Fantastic Four venture into space to answer Galactus' call, and together, they'll discover the terrifying mystery of the INVINCIBLE WOMAN, forcing Sue to confront possibilities of her powers that she never dared to imagine! Meanwhile, back on Earth, the junior Fantastic Four step up in the main team’s absence!"

Marvel's announcement goes on to explain that the story kicks off when "Extremophile Aliens" invade Earth, leading the FF to leave the Baxter Building unguarded. Their old enemy the Wizard will take advantage of the situation to break in. But a new discovery will "change the fate of the Fantastic Four forever."

Fantastic Four #6 also seems to be introducing a new incarnation of the Future Foundation, based around the "junior FF members" left behind when the main team ventures into space to investigate the mystery of Sue Storm and Galactus.

"Sue has played a lot of roles over her lifetime, and I think she's a really fascinating character,” says writer Ryan North in a statement. "She's smart, she's funny, and she's determined. The Invincible Woman isn't our Sue Storm - and our Sue Storm isn't going anywhere - but she is a version of her that had different things happen over the course of her life. Of course, we've seen a similar situation with The Maker, but the true danger of the Fantastic Four was never an evil Reed Richards - it's an unchained Susan Storm."

Fantastic Four #6 arrives on December 3. The story continues in January 17's Fantastic Four #7 and February 18's Fantastic Four #8.

