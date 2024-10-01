Meet the new Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy including Star-Lord, Captain Marvel, and more in Marvel's January 2025 Ultimate Universe advance solicitations

The new Ultimate Universe is expanding again in January with the reveal of the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, who will debut in Ultimates #8. But that's just the start of what's ahead for the Ultimate Universe as it reaches the end of its first year - and closes in on the return of the Maker, the villain who created the new Ultimate Universe, and who could change everything when he escapes his current captivity.

In Ultimates #8, the new Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy are revealed as Captain Marvel, Star-Lord, Ultimate Nullifier, and of course Cosmo the space dog. Judging by the issue's cover by Dike Ruan, Captain Marvel is a Kree warrior of some kind, while Star-Lord appears to be an older sage. Ultimate Nullifier carries a pair of pistols just like his lesser known core Marvel Universe counterpart, and Cosmo is, well, a very good dog.

Here are Juan Frigeri's designs for the characters:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The creative goal we set for ourselves on ULTIMATES - in addition to telling complete stories every issue - was to create (or recreate) characters interesting enough to sustain readers' imaginations and their own series, if they had to," says Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, potentially hinting at a future Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy title. "Whether we've succeeded on either count is up to the readers to decide, but the reaction so far has been really special. I am so grateful for it, and am doing my best to be worthy of it."

"Issue eight introduces the Ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy, and I hope readers enjoy meeting the heroes of the future as much as I enjoyed writing them!" Camp continues. "It's our most cosmic issue to date, the life and death of universes in 20 pages, and explores new sides of the Ultimate Universe through Ultimate America Chavez, who has quickly become a favorite of mine."

Also in January, over in Ultimate Spider-Man #13, the Sinister Six continue their attempts to hunt Spider-Man, with this issue specifically paying homage to the classic tale Kraven's Last Hunt, as the Ultimate Universe version of Kraven sets his sights on Peter Parker.

Meanwhile, in Ultimate Black Panther #12, T'Challa and Moon Knight go one-on-one in a duel to end their war. And in Ultimate X-Men #11, the burgeoning mutant group finally goes public as a hero team.

Here are the solicits for Marvel's January Ultimate Universe titles, along with the covers and release dates.

ULTIMATES #8

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale January 1

THE ULTIMATE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY!

America Chavez takes center stage in this issue as a group of galactic travelers from a far-flung, Maker-free future arrive in search of her!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #12

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale January 8

MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER!

Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war! But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat? And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily… It’s the epic climax of the title’s first year!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale January 22

The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin – and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in this love letter to 'Kraven’s Last Hunt'!

ULTIMATE X-MEN #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale January 29

Maystorm takes the reins! No more hiding their powers – even if it means hiding their faces! Disenfranchised and despairing after the raid on the Children of the Atom, the man-made mutants seek out leadership – and Maystorm is ready to rise to the occasion!

