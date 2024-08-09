The new Ultimate Black Cat makes her debut and the "Strange Doctor" joins Ultimate Black Panther in Marvel's November 2024 Ultimate Universe advance solicitations
Marvel's advance solicitations for its Ultimate Universe titles have arrived
Marvel's new reborn Ultimate Universe is rapidly expanding, with every month adding more heroes and villains to the roster of characters getting an Ultimate twist, and November will be no different.
November's Ultimate Universe titles bring the addition of the Ultimate Black Cat to Kingpin's new Ultimate Sinister Six in Ultimate Spider-Man, and a look at the plague doctor-esque "Strange Doctor" who will become an unlikely ally to the Ultimate Black Panther.
But that's not all - November will also bring a cataclysmic battle between the Ultimates (the Ultimate Universe's equivalent of the Avengers) and the Ultimate Hulk, who is one of the villainous Maker's cabal of villains, as well as a clash of lightning in Ultimate X-Men with a showdown between Maystorm and Surge.
Here are all of Marvel's November 2024 solicitations for the Ultimate Universe titles along with their covers, organized by release date.
ULTIMATES #6
Written by DENIZ CAMP
Art by JUAN FRIGERI
On sale November 6
ULTIMATES ASSEMBLE TO TAKE DOWN THE HULK!
The entire roster of THE ULTIMATES unites for the first time in this high octane, climactic conclusion of the first arc! Iron Lad has a plan to defeat the Hulk, the most powerful and imposing member of the Maker’s Council – but has he gotten his team in over their heads?
ULTIMATE X-MEN #9
Written by PEACH MOMOKO
Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On sale November 13
MAYSTORM VS. SURGE IN A STATIC SKIRMISH!
Lightning collides as Maystorm and Surge finally confront each other! But when Surge is left weak and drained of her power, Maystorm has even more questions… And now she must investigate the mysterious cult Surge is part of and its relationship to the mutants of the Ultimate Universe!
ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #11
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by DAVID MESSINA
On sale November 20
WHO IS THE ULTIMATE BLACK CAT?
Guest artist David Messina returns as tensions rise between Spider-Man and Green Goblin in the wake of recent events! And a new villain steps up to the plate! What is her connection to the Black Cat on Kingpin’s Sinister Six?
ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #10
Written by BRYAN HILL
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
On sale November 27
THE BLACK PANTHER AND THE STRANGE DOCTOR?
A prison break brings unlikely aid to Wakanda, but is this new ally a reliable confidant? Or does the godly Moon Knight have more to offer?
