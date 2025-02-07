Tony Stark teams up with Red Guardian and the Winter Guard to take on Doctor Doom in Iron Man #6

Doctor Doom is now the master of the world, and many of the planet's leaders seem to be fine with it. But Iron Man certainly has something to say, and his current title is about to kick off a whole new arc that ties into Doom's conquest as Sorcerer Supreme.

In 'Stark Insurgent,' Tony Stark will launch his own offensive against Doom, but he's not going in alone. Rather than having the Avengers at his side, though, Stark's recruiting the Winter Guard, Russia's resident super-team.

We've got a preview of unlettered interior pages from Iron Man #6 by writer Spencer Ackerman, artist Julius Ohta, and color artist Alex Sinclair showing off Stark's meeting with the Winter Guard, in this case consisting of Red Guardian, Ursa Major, Crimson Dynamo, and Red Widow.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"STARK INSURGENT PROLOGUE! The kickoff of an earth-shattering arc and a perfect jumping-on point! Doctor Doom is Emperor of the entire planet! And everyone is… happy about it?! Governments and populations all over kowtow to the Sorcerer Supreme, Emperor Doom, savior of the world," reads Marvel's official description of Iron Man #6.

"Even the Avengers cannot find the evil in his schemes – not yet, anyway. But Tony Stark isn't built to sit back and wait," the description continues. "Equipped with new, deadly armor, Iron Man will take the fight to Doom's door – alongside some unlikely allies. Spencer Ackerman and Julius Ohta turn legacy on its head for a story that will shatter Iron Man's status quo. Don't miss history in the making!"

Iron Man #6 goes on sale March 14.

