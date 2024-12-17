These Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four covers see Toho's King of the Monsters bring the pain to Marvel's First Family

Last week we announced that Marvel would be publishing a series of one-shots pitting the heroes of the Marvel universe against Toho's King of the Monsters in 2025. Now the publisher has shared the covers for the first of the series: March's Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four.

The one-shots are being published in honor of the iconic monster's 70th birthday and they will "mix Godzilla lore with the Marvel mythos," according to a statement released with the covers. This particular issue is written by current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North (a series we recently ranked as number one in our list of the best comics of 2024) and illustrated by John Romita Jr.

Here's Adam Kubert's main cover along with variants by Mark Bagley, Nick Bradshaw, and Lee Garbett.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

These comics are not the first time Godzilla has been published by Marvel, of course, with the Godzilla: King of the Monsters series running for 24 issues from 1977 to 1979. More recently DC pit the heroes of the Justice League against both Godzilla and King Kong.

"The 1970s Godzilla: King of the Monsters series by Marvel was 100% out-of-control comic book fun! Anything went! The creative teams approached these one-shots with that same wildly imaginative spirit, and I guarantee you'll see things you never thought possible with Godzilla OR Marvel!" said editor Mark Paniccia in a statement about the new one-shot. "Ryan North and Johnny Romita Jr. are a dream team in Godzilla Vs. Fantastic Four, depicting the kind of senses-shattering battle you’d expect when characters from Marvel and Toho collide!"

You can witness the chaos begin when Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1 hits comic stores on March 19.

