Ghost Rider takes on Galactus in the Marvel Universe's most one-sided fist fight this summer

Writer emeritus J. Michael Straczynski has been hard at work on a series of one-shots pairing up characters who rarely cross paths. In the latest installment, Straczynski is joined by artist Juan Ferreyra for a story pitting Ghost Rider against the world-devouring Galactus - a rare match-up indeed.

Previous installments of the series of one-shots have included Doctor Doom & Rocket Raccoon, Captain America & Volstagg, and Nick Fury Vs. Fin Fang Foom. Next up in May is Hulk & Doctor Strange. After that, we'll finally get to Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus, with Marvel having now revealed the main cover for the one-shot by Terry Dodson, along with a variant cover by Declan Shalvey, both of which can be seen here:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"GALACTUS roams the cosmos in search of sustenance he extracts from thriving planets, leaving them as dying husks. GHOST RIDER, Johnny Blaze, punishes souls who are deemed worthy of vengeance," reads Marvel's description of Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus. "What happens when these two powers collide? Find out when superstar artist JUAN FERREYRA joins J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI for the penultimate pairing across the mighty Marvel landscape."

There's another Ghost Rider - Cosmic Ghost Rider - who is a herald of Galactus in a possible future. But rather than being Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider who appears in this one-shot, Cosmic Ghost Rider is actually a far-flung future version of Frank Castle, the Punisher.

Ghost Rider Vs. Galactus #1 goes on sale June 4, followed by the final one-shot in the series, Spider-Man Vs. Doctor Octopus sometime after.

Galactus is one of the best supervillains of all time.